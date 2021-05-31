CPG Digital Marketing Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends & Forecast (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Format Type (Search Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Others); Programming Type (Programmatic Type, Non- Programmatic Type); by Platform (Desktop, Mobile) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, global CPG Digital Marketing Market is expected to reach us$ 60.6 billion by the end of the year 2027. Digital marketing has turned out to be a practice of delivering promotional content to users through various online and digital channels. It leverages mediums such as social media, email, search engines, mobile applications, affiliate programs and websites to show advertisements and messages to audiences. The marketing industry has been an integral part of the global economy. A growing level of awareness for specific products and services among consumers via different types of advertising has helped in boosting sales and encouraging increased domestic consumption and export. Regulations have a legitimate role to play in every market economy and it becomes imperative to know and understand what these are and how they differ from one another and from ‘best practice’ norms. In a global economy where advertising is usually relied upon to open acceptance and create demand for one country’s products in another is, the diversity of advertising /marketing regulations can potentially prevent the progress of such efforts. Cost-efficient, better exposure, time efficiency, social currency and brand building are some of the major benefits digital marketing. However, with the coronavirus pandemic leading to a significant economic slowdown, it has also impacted the Digital Marketing industry. For instance, search ad spending in China declined between 7% and 12.4% in H1 2020. Among various service industries, advertising receives a maximum share of regulation which can be attributed to several factors. For instance, economies maintain legitimate objectives of preventing false or deceptive information, or of protecting public morals, or of ensuring ethical business competition, to cite a few. The marketing / advertising industry has also, historically, relied on newspapers, televisions, and other media outlets whose activities, including advertising, may be subject to some form of government or industry regulations.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/358

Trends Emerged in Digital Marketing Sector Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 is dominating New Searches: It is undoubtedly not surprising that users are turning to Google for answers about the Coronavirus. Google Trends data displays that COVID-19 searches in the United States were at the peak in March 2020

Google is Banning Bad Advertisements: With the spike in COVID-19 searches, Google is blocking all ads that are capitalizing on the virus that promote phishing, conspiracy theories, malware, and misinformation

Facebook is Banning Advertisements that promote a COVID-19 cure: The social advertising platform is banning advertisements that promise to cure or prevent the Coronavirus or attempt to create a sense of urgency about necessities, such as sanitizers or toilet paper

Facebook’s Advertising Revenue is Taking a Huge Hit

Amazon is Reducing its Google Advertisements Spend: Since the end of January, Amazon has been gradually reducing its Google Ads spend and, as of March 11, 2020

Mobile Search Traffic Decreased by About 25% in March: While Google search ad traffic is falling across all devices, the decrease was felt more profoundly on mobile and tablet devices than on desktop. Since Monday, March 16, 2020, mobile traffic has consistently been down an average of 24%.

For a detailed analysis of the CPG Digital Marketing demand during the COVID-19 impact browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/global-cpg-digital-marketing-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2027

Insights Presented in the Report

“Search marketing was the most preferred digital marketing technique among the CPG companies, accounting for 43.3% share in 2019.”

Based on format, the CPG Digital Marketing market is bifurcated into Search Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and Others marketing technique. It has been observed owing to ease of use, low budget way to reach the right audience has driven the preference for search marketing among the marketers. However, content marketing technique is expected to witness CAGR growth of 12.87% during the analyzed period.

“Programmatic digital marketing dominated the market with 78% share.”

Based on programming type, the CPG Digital Marketing market is bifurcated into programmatic and non-programmatic type. It has been observed that programmatic digital marketing technique held maximum share owing to greater transparency, ability to tackle ad frauds effectively and enhanced targeting capabilities. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 48.8 billion by 2027.

Browse – Retail Analytics Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

“Mobile digital marketing dominated the CPG digital marketing market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.”

Based on the platform, the market is classified into desktop and mobile applications. In 2019, the mobile digital marketing was valued at US$ 16.27 billion. Increasing smartphone penetration, launch of user-friendly online shopping apps and booming internet scope has contributed towards the rising share of mobile phones during the analyzed period.

“North America dominated the CPG digital marketing market, generating revenue of US$ 12.01 billion in 2019.”

For a better understanding of the CPG Digital Marketing demand trend, a detailed analysis was conducted for the major region/country including North America (US, Canada); Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India) and Rest of the World. North America occupied the maximum share in the CPG Digital Marketing market in 2019. With the United States witnessing the marked shift in dynamics over the last decade due to surge in CPG Digital Marketing accredited to significant growth in mobile internet advertising along with digital ad spending in the country exceeding US$ 100 billion in 2018 has catalyzed the regional performance in the respective market.

Top 10 Competitive Players

Some of the major players operating in the market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture Interactive, PwC Digital Services, IBM Corporation, Amazon Inc., Deloitte Digital, Salesforce.com, Twitter, Google Inc. The industry has witnessed emergence of several digital marketing players in the local market in different countries.

Customization Options:

The global CPG Digital Marketing Market can further be customized as per the requirements. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.