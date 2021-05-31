Global Textile Dyes Market to be Driven by Increasing Significant Investments in Research and Development in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Textile Dyes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global textile dyes market, assessing the market based on its segments like dye type, fibre type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 12.1 Billion

The innovation in the textile dyes industry, as well as the demand for coloured textiles and fabrics, high research and development investments in plant-based dyes, increased demand for textile dyes, and low manufacturing costs in APAC countries, are among the major factors driving the textile dyes market. Furthermore, in the forecast era, the growing production of eco-friendly products would create new opportunities for the textile dyes industry. However, strict environmental legislation, production overcapacity, and raw material price fluctuations are among the major factors acting as constraints in the textile dyes industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Textile dyeing is the application of colourants to a textile material (fibre or fabrics) to add colour and intricacy to textiles, thus increasing the product value. Dyeing operations are used at any point of the manufacturing of textile (fibre, yarn, and fabric) or finished textile products (garments and apparels) and are conducted either by the finishing division of vertically integrated textiles.

Based on the dye types, the textile dyes market can be divided into:

Cellulose

Protein

Synthetic

Others

By fibre type, the textile dyes market can be divided into:

Wool

Nylon

Cotton

Viscose

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Textile dye demand is largely determined by the growth of the textile industry. Because of the growing demand for high-quality, vibrant fabrics, the textile industry is expected to expand steadily and on a rising growth curve. The demand for fabrics that can maintain their vivid colours and prints for long periods is growing in response to rising consumer spending and awareness. As a result of these factors, more emphasis is being placed on the production of environmentally sustainable and highly effective dyes. Textile dyeing primarily uses synthetic dyes derived from non-biodegradable petroleum-based colourants. The creation of manufacturing industries, the rise in population on the continent, and improved economic conditions are driving growth in these regions. The expansion of public infrastructure, the healthcare sector, and rapid urbanisation are also main drivers of the technical textile industry. The global textile dyes market’s top investment regions are India and China. Textile dyes manufacturers are concentrating their efforts in this sector because it is the largest market for textiles due to the high demand for apparel and clothing. The huge population’s growing interest in textiles and garments is credited with the development. Textile dyes companies are expanding in APAC, especially in China and India, according to the major market players.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries Ltd., Atul Ltd., LANXESS AG, Jihua Group Corp Limited, Colorant Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

