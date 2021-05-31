Europe Flavoured Milk Market to be Driven by Clinical and Functional Advantages in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Flavoured Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe flavoured milk market assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, packaging, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3986 Million

USD 3986 Million Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.2%

The high expenditure on food and beverage products by the European population and the properly developed distribution network for the product has been propelling the flavoured milk demand in Europe. The active presence of key players in the region has been augmenting the demand for the flavoured milk. There have been regular announcements of new product development by the market players which has enriched the flavoured milk market with variety in taste and healthier options. The United Kingdom had also ruled out valued added taxes for chocolate milk in 2018 which is leading to burgeoning of the demand in industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Flavoured milk is a sweetened dairy drink made with milk, sweeteners, or sugar and natural or artificial flavours. The pasteurization of flavoured milk with ultra-high temperature technique can ensure longer lifespan of the product before expiring. Flavoured milk has similar nutritional content to the traditional milk and preferred over the later by customers for taste reasons.

On the grounds of flavour, the market can be segmented into:

Chocolate

Fruits

Vanilla

Others

Based on packaging, the flavoured milk market can be classified into:

Paper Based

Based Plastic Based

Based Glass Based

Based Metal Based

Based Others

Based on distribution channels, industry can be categorised into:

Supermarket and Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

The report also covers the regional markets for flavoured milk in Europe like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Market Trend

The health benefits of calcium, protein, and vitamin rich flavoured milk has been boosting the demand for the market. The consumers have also been looking for healthy beverages which is leading to swift growth of low sugar variants of flavoured milk. The exquisite taste of flavoured milk has been capturing the young children demand from the traditional milk with plain taste. The regular European breakfast can be paired up with flavoured milk to enhance the meal satisfaction. Health experts have also suggested the intake of flavoured milk for people undergoing heavy workout to satisfy their carbohydrate and protein requirements which is aiding the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestlé S.A., Danone SA, Arla Foods amba, Müller Group, and Dana Dairy Group Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

