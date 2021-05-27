Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2020-2026)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Automation (Manual CPAP Devices, Automatic CPAP Devices); Component (CPAP Motors, CPAP Humidifier, CPAP Masks, CPAP Other Accessories); Application (Sleep Apnea, COPD, Others Diseases); End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Others (Sleep laboratories)) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market was valued at US$ 2,475.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness very high growth in 2020 and would reach a market size of US$ 3,425.0 million by the end of 2020. Further, the market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 8.62% during the 2021-2026 period. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices are majorly utilized for the treatment of sleep apnea. Sleep apnea is a condition that occurs due to the repeated stop and start of the breathing. It may also lead to snoring and daytime sleepiness. This condition has no cure but can be treated with CPAP devices. By 2050, the population is estimated to reach 10 billion on earth, compared to 7.7 billion today. With the rising advancement in science, the life span of people is also increasing. As a result, the number of elderly people per 100 will reach 58 in 2060 from 20 in 1980. The changing demographics will drive the market growth of CPAP devices as sleep apnea is more prevalent in aged people. Moreover, increasing rates of obesity will lead to a higher prevalence of sleep apnea thus increasing the demand.

Request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/328

Apart from the above-mentioned factors, the world is suffering from a major crisis due to the shortage of ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices are used in hospitals as this equipment can help the patients suffering from mild COVID-19. Rising demand for home care will increase the adoption of these devices as they can be operated in the home settings easily. However, the high cost of device and maintenance and poor adherence to CPAP will act as a restraint for the market growth. 3B Medical, Inc., Philips Respironics, Nidek medical, ResMed, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Teijin Pharma Limited, Drive Medical, Fosun Pharma, Koike Medical and BMC Medical Corporation are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Automation, Manual CPAP devices dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 69.4% share”

Based on Automation, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into manual and automated devices. Both are used for treating sleep apnea. However, Automatic CPAP (APAP) devices are designed to adjust the amount of pressure automatically that is delivered to the patient to breathe by breathe basis. Owing to this Automatic CPAP (APAP) devices are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Examine Detailed Index of full Research Study at – https://univdatos.com/report/continuous-positive-airway-pressure-cpap-devices-market-current-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026

“CPAP Motor dominated the component segment market of the global CPAP Devices market in 2019”

Based on components, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into CPAP motors, CPAP humidifiers, CPAP masks and other CPAP accessories including filters and hoses, etc. CPAP Motors dominated the market, generating revenue of US$ 1,159.3 million in 2019. The major change has been observed in the CPAP mask since the invention of the device as earlier masks used to cover the entire face thus, making it difficult for the patients. Currently, CPAP masks are more comfortable and cover less area. CPAP Masks is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 9.44% during the analyzed period.

“CPAP devices are majorly used for Sleep Apnea disorder. The segment accounted for 53.7% revenue share in 2019”

Based on application, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into sleep apnea, COPD and other disorders. CPAP Device application in treating sleep apnea covered the major market share. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea due to increasing obesity rates and rising elderly population will further increase the adoption of CPAP devices for the treatment of sleep apnea disorder.

Browse – Healthcare Connected Devices Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

“Amongst End-User, Hospitals & Clinics are the major adopter of CPAP devices for disease treatment”

Based on End-User, the global CPAP devices market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home setting and sleep laboratories. Demand for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices is highest in the hospitals and clinics due to the rising COVID-19 cases. This equipment is also utilized in the Neonatal Intensive Critical Unit (NICU) for providing support to the neonates who are born with underdeveloped lungs. Moreover, the increasing popularity of homecare will further increase market growth.

“North America dominated the global CPAP devices market and is expected to generate revenue of US$ 1,447.8 million in 2026”

For a better understanding on the market dynamics of the global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device’s market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions and country including North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia) and rest of the world has been conducted. In 2020, North America is expected to generate the highest revenue share, owing to increased COVID-19 cases in the United States. Further, it is estimated that the US has the largest market for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices due to the high awareness among sleep apnea patients.

Competitive Landscape

3B Medical, Inc., Philips Respironics, Nidek Medical, ResMed, Fisher, and Paykel Healthcare, Teijin Pharma Limited, Drive Medical, Fosun Pharma, Koike Medical, and BMC Medical are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Household Cleaning Product market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative products.

Customization Options:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911