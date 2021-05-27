MENA Cloud Infrastructure Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2018-2024)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government Agencies, Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Other Industries) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

Cloud computing one of the major trends in IT industry, has provided various companies the cutting-edge technology and numerous on demand access to computing resources for both cloud providers and consumers. Cloud services with its distributed applications have become good investments because cost incurred on the services is considerably inexpensive for the establishment and operations. The benefit has remarkably contributed towards the usage and technology acceptance of cloud computing at global scale. Despite the huge progress and growth attained by cloud computing over the last couple of years, Middle East Africa is still among the lowest in terms of cloud acceptance and technology maturity.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/128

However, with the consistent technological advancements, cloud computing has fuelled both the public sector and private sector enterprises to enhance their adoption of cloud computing in the region. Hence, many governments have been successful in identifying the significance of IT in improvising and sustaining their economy and numerous ICT initiatives have been undertaken specifically within the governments. 24 hour all week services, communication and report issues in Middle East has strongly motivated many governments to invest in cloud computing. Government aims to use cloud computing for broadening access to services provided by the government, achieve greater efficiency and improvise service levels.

Examine Detailed Index of full Research Study at – https://univdatos.com/report/middle-east-africa-cloud-infrastructure-service-market-insights

Middle East Africa showcased optimistic growth and was valued at US XX Billion in 2017 maintaining the CAGR of 16.4% during the forecasted period. It has been further anticipated market will be further expanded and reach US XX Billion by 2024. UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the prominent countries that are set to display rapid growth in years to come accredited to rising adoption trend among various industry verticals and SME’s. Moreover, growth of cloud infrastructure market in Qatar owing to government initiatives have supported the country in increasing its adoption and enhancing the investments. Cloud computing has gradually gained momentum in Middle East region and represents itself as the biggest disruptive trend in computing mainly attributed to accelerating IT investments and digitization and soaring demand from Gulf countries. During 2014, Middle East IT spending was accounted at US 211 Billion showcasing 8% year on year growth since 2013 owed to upscale of cloud and big data capabilities. However, low penetration of cloud in Small and Medium Enterprises and absence of appropriate legal standards and framework act as major hindering growth factors for cloud infrastructure in Middle East region. It was estimated that during 2014, negligible percent of SME’s have utilized cloud services in their business operations.

Browse – Digital Transformation Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2026)

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses the cloud Infrastructure service majorly for public and private deployment model in Middle East Africa region. To further add to the analysis the report also segments the market based on cloud infrastructure service, end user industry which is deployed in different country worldwide.

The report analysis all the potential countries which has showcased increased deployment of cloud service over the last decade. Public and private cloud deployment model is further bifurcated into different services including public cloud (Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Business process as a Service (BPaaS) and cloud advertising. Cloud advertising public cloud services dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the analyzed period.

Private cloud deployment model is segregated into managed hosting and Co-Location and former held the maximum share in the cloud market of Middle East Africa. It has been estimated that Managed Hosting will account US 114 Billion revenues by 2024.

The report also analysis the different potential end-user industries who are most frequent adaptor and are most likely to be the likely to be the growth driver for the industry. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail industry, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government agencies, Education, Energy and Manufacturing among others are the major end user industry analyzed during the study. In the Telecom & IT sector huge amount of data are generated owing to this, the sector has emerged as the largest adopter of cloud computing and is expected maintain its dominance during the forecasted period by reaching US 105.4 Billion by 2024.

For better understanding of the geographical penetration of Cloud Service market in Middle East Africa region, the market is analyzed based on its outreach in the countries such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar and rest of Middle East Africa. UAE constitute as the largest computing services market in the region followed by Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Cloud market in UAE is still at nascent stage and is expected to witness rapid growth in years to come owing to high adoption rate among SME’s and digital transformation agenda. Saudi Arabia represents sizeable revenue opportunity for cloud providers as with changing times and network connections becoming inevitable need for companies, cloud service model is projected to gain prominence in the country. Moreover, country’s efforts to diversify its economy away from oil production due to tumbling crude prices and making IT as beneficiary sector has resulted into favorable environment to foster the provisioning of cloud computing services in the country. Saudi Arabia cloud infrastructure market is expected to display considerable CAGR of 14.9% during the forecasted period

Middle East Africa cloud computing market also provides competitive benchmarking of leading players in this market which includes profiling of companies such as Cisco System Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc., and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These companies have been operating in this sector for several years and have diversified product portfolios, innovative technologies, and strong distribution networks worldwide.

Customization Options:

The MENA Cloud Infrastructure Market can be customized to country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911