Dental Imaging Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2018-2025)

As per the research report, The Global Dental Imaging Market stood at US$ 3,168.5 million in 2017. Dental imaging is visualization of components such as bones, teeth and tissues that are present in the oral cavity. Technologies such as X-rays, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Scanners and Sensors are extensively deployed for the purpose. Earlier, photographic films were the only medium of capturing dental images. With the advancement in technology, the industry has portrayed significant diversification in terms of applications and innovations. Growing awareness of oral health, rising geriatric population paired with increased incidence of orthodontic and periodontal diseases constitute as some of the influential parameters driving the global dental imaging market. Furthermore, rising focus on prosthetics and cosmetic dentistry also act as a buffer for technological advancements. However, the risk of high radiation exposure, poor government reimbursement policies, lack of dental technicians and suitable dental insurance policies are expected to hamper the growth of dental imaging market.

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) has been a breakthrough in imaging technology. The emergence of CBCT along with CAD/CAM technology is projected to lead a remarkable growth of 3D printing in the healthcare industry. The concept of Virtual and Augmented Reality is further expected to revolutionize the industry. Digital radiography is replacing the traditional analog radiography which has resulted in the storage of dental radiographs on the computer for future reference and second medical opinion. The tremendous penetration of digital technology is also anticipated to be observed in developing countries apart from its rapid adoption being witnessed in developed nations.

“Intraoral imaging dominated the market globally and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025”

Imaging methods are bifurcated into intraoral and extraoral imaging. In 2018, Intraoral Imaging dominated the market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period 2018-2025. The broad bifurcation of imaging methods is further narrowed down in segmentation according to technology.

“Intraoral cameras held the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to dominate the market in 2025.”

Several technologies are available in the market for dental imaging. Based on technology, the global dental imaging market is bifurcated into X-rays, Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Dental Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Intraoral Cameras, Dental Optical Imaging, and Intraoral Sensors and Scanners. The Intraoral Camera held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market by 2025. However, CBCT is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period as 3D radiography is replacing 2D radiography for a better understanding of the oral components and morphology. CBCT provides a voluminous detail about the oral cavity and leads to better surgical planning and patient education about the severity of the condition.

“Amongst end-users, hospitals are anticipated to dominate dental imaging market by 2025.”

Dental imaging is not just confined to hospitals and clinics. They are even utilized in dental laboratories and research institutes for educating students and the advancement of previous technology. Hospital is anticipated to dominate this segment in 2025. Dental laboratories exploit the recordings obtained from scanners for creating 3D models of the patient mouth and developing the crowns, implants, and dentures accordingly.

“Amongst application, cosmetic surgery holds the major share in global dental imaging market.”

Dental imaging holds a wide range of application such as cosmetic surgery, diagnostics, forensics, and therapeutic applications. Rising awareness will bolster the growth of cosmetic surgery market and diagnostics applications will hold the highest market share in this segment.

“North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the analyzed period”

North America, due to strict government regulations, has adopted novel advancements in dental imaging systems. North America forms one of the largest markets for dental imaging technology followed by Europe. While developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as India and China act as the major emerging markets due to the growth in population and increased diabetic patient pool.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Vatech, Yoshida Mgf. Co. Ltd, LED Medical Diagnostic, Inc., Carestream Health, Midmark Corporation, Teledyne DALSA, Inc., Planmeca OY, and Kavo dental Gmbh are some of the prominent players operating in the dental imaging technology industry. North America has captured the major share in dental imaging market due to the presence of major players in this region. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products. Moreover, many companies have merged and formed separate entities to focus entirely on dental division.

