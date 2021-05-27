Middle East Dates Fruit Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Dates Fruit by Nature (Conventional and Organic Dates)), by Form (Raw and Processed Dates), by Type (Deglet Noor, Medjool, Barhi, Ajwa, Zahidi, Fard and Other Dates) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, The Middle East Date Fruit Market is anticipated to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2025, displaying reasonable CAGR of 2.73% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Dates are reddish yellow sweet fruits and one of the earliest crops that are primarily cultivated in Middle East region. Dates are considered as staple food in the Middle East region with the evidence of cultivation dating back to 7,000 BC. The favourable climatic conditions in Middle East region is best suited for the cultivation of dates keeping into account the humidity levels as an important aspect. This has significantly influenced the date market in the region. Moreover, rich nutritional and health benefits associated with dates act as another catalysing parameter propelling its increased demand in the region. Eating dates especially during fasting helps to rebalance the body’s system as they are rich in natural sugars and hence raise the blood sugar levels of the body. In 2016, the Middle East accounted for more than 75% of the global exports value, totalling US$$ 1.12 billion.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/163

In addition, increased offerings in terms of variety of dates has also resulted into surging demand for dates as they prefer date-based purees and syrups as one the key ingredients in their food. Furthermore, rising demand of dried dates to enhance nutritional value of bakery and confectionery products has also paved the way for immense opportunities for date fruits in the Middle East region. As dates are grown extensively around the world, the Middle East region constitutes to be the largest producer as well as the largest consumer. Dates are found in more than 1,500 varieties with Bahri, Deglet Noor and Zahidi being the prominent and oldest known variety. However, high prices of dates tend to hamper the growth. Furthermore, increasing tourism in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia would further increase the overall demand for dates fruit in the specified countries.

“Conventional dates expected to dominate during the analyzed period.”

Based on nature, the Middle East Date fruits market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional dates occupy the largest share and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. However, organic dates are expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the analyzed period on account of numerous companies diverting their focus to organic date cultivation.

Examine Detailed Index of full Research Study at – https://univdatos.com/report/middle-east-market-insights-on-dates-fruit

“Amongst date fruit forms, processed dates tend to conquer the market during the forecast period.”

The study further bifurcates the dates market into different forms of dates including, raw and processed dates, wherein processed form is available in paste, dried, purees and syrups. Since date market in Middle East accounts for majority of date consumption as well as production in the world, dates are majorly consumed as a part of cuisine and is mainly used to make pastries and delicacies.

“Deglet Noor constitutes to be the most prominent date variety available in Middle East region.”

The Middle East Dates fruit industry is further segmented based on varieties of dates which encompass Barhi, Thoory, Halawi, Medjool, Deglet Noor, Fard, Zahidi and others. At present, deglet noor is one of the most famous date types, which has soft honey like taste and is in translucent light color.

Browse – Frozen Food Market (2020 to 2026) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

“Egypt represents itself as one of the largest producers of dates with production centered on desert oases and river Nile.”

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, the study also includes country-level analysis including major markets of dates in the Middle East region such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman. Egypt is considered as the world’s largest producer of dates fruit and is the most lucrative market. Moreover, favorable geographical and climatic conditions for the production of dates, growing exports to compete internationally along with the ability to fulfil the local demands and favorable government policies have further intensified the market potential in Egypt.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the Middle East Dates fruit market are Al Foah, Al Barakh Dates Factory, Hadiklaim Dates Grower Cooperative, Maghadi Dates, Haifa Dates, Kingdom Dates, Sharjah Dates, Sahara Dates, Emirates Dates and Al Mohamadia Dates Company. With an objective to enhance their product portfolio, these players have adopted various strategies to increase the production of date fruit in their farms and factories to cater to the increasing customer demand for date fruits in different form.

Customization Options:

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Middle East Dates Fruit Market can be customized to regional/country level or any other market segment as per the client’s requirement.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911