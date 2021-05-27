Cloud Infrastructure Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2018-2024)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Public Cloud Services (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Cloud Advertising, BPaaS), End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Government Agencies, Education, Energy, Manufacturing, Other Industries) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market is anticipated to reach the market size of US$ 680.2 billion by 2024 expanding at reasonable CAGR of 12.1% during the forecasted period (2018-2024). The cloud infrastructure service market’s most profitable division is public and private cloud providers combined with applications in end-user sectors. The advantages of cloud computing can also be seen across a wide range of business verticals, where cloud deployment has become a game changer for sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and government departments, among others. The global cloud infrastructure market was dominated by public cloud in 2017. By 2019, the market is expected to produce $319.3 billion in sales. Cloud advertising, on the other hand, is expected to rise at a fair rate under public cloud platforms, thanks to a significant increase in demand for competitive optimization of ads across a variety of sectors, including retail and media and entertainment. Rising customer expectations for online purchases are also projected to produce large amounts of data, which can be secured using cloud services at a low cost. Data migration projects necessitate a cloud architecture that is extremely stable, dependable, and scalable. Atomic pricing is fueling them thanks to cloud computing. Furthermore, due to its high frequency bandwidth, integrated technology, continuous security, and special services offerings, managed hosting, cloud services will dominate the private cloud service industry by 2024. Furthermore, as cloud technology gains traction in the telecom and IT industries, disruption is inevitable. Cloud computing has launched a revolutionary approach to delivering digital applications across the network.

The use of cloud computing systems has benefited organisations and businesses in terms of cost savings and the advancement of information technology. The global need for cost-effective and scalable IT infrastructure has fueled the growth of cloud computing services. In addition, information technology has grown at a breakneck pace in recent years. Cloud computing, Big Data, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have all gained a lot of traction and continue to draw a lot of money from businesses. By 2020, global IT investment is expected to hit US$ 2.65 trillion, up from US$ 2.18 trillion in 2015. A significant increase in the use of cloud computing services by small and medium businesses will create tremendous growth opportunities for industry players.

Cloud infrastructure is divided into three categories: implementation sort, public cloud providers, and end-user sectors. The cloud computing industry is divided into two categories based on implementation type: public cloud and private cloud. Public cloud computing led the market in 2017, and the market is expected to grow to US$ 543.9 billion by 2024. The major public cloud applications offered in the industry are SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, BPaaS, and cloud ads. Cloud advertising is expected to grow rapidly, while IaaS is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 18.5 percent over the projected period. Furthermore, during the forecasted timeframe of 2018-2024, co-location private cloud service is expected to expand at a fair CAGR of 13.1%. The market is segmented into industrial verticals such as banking, finance, and insurance services, retail, Telecom & IT, healthcare, media and entertainment, government institutions, education, energy, and manufacturing based on application. The telecom and IT division dominated the industry. The energy market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a maximum of 13.5 percent over the forecasted timeframe.

Furthermore, the study divides the global cloud infrastructure provider sector into distinct environments and regions, including North America (the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the rest of North America), Europe (Russia, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and rest of Asia-Pacific) , Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and North Africa( UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait,, Qatar, Algeria, Egypt and rest of Middle East and North Africa). Because of the strong rivalry, creativity, and rapid adoption of SaaS across the country, North America is expected to remain one of the most profitable and largest regions in 2017. Furthermore, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to make significant progress over the forecast timeframe, thanks to an explosion of new players, government regulatory reforms, widespread acceptance by SMEs, and the maturation of cloud computing in the regions.

Some of the major companies operating in the global cloud infrastructure service market includes Cisco Systems Inc., Equinix Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, AT&T Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., DXC Technology Company, HP Inc. and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These players consistently aim to focus on product development, and enhance their existing portfolios to expand their customer base and strengthen their market position through partnerships and collaborations which further offers them growth opportunities for geographic expansion.

Market Segmentation

Market Insight, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Deployment Market Insight, by Services

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)

Cloud Advertising

Private Deployment Market Insight, by Service

Managed Hosting

Co-Location

Market Insight, by End-User Industry

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Retail

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government Agency

Education

Energy

Manufacturing

Other Industries

Market Insight, by Region

North America Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight

Europe Cloud Infrastructure Market Insight

Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Market

Middle East Africa Cloud Infrastructure Market

Latin America Cloud Infrastructure Market

Company Profiled

Cisco System Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

International Business Machine Corporation

Salesforce. Com

AT&T Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS)

Computer Science Corporation

Hewellet Packard Company Ltd.

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Market can be customized to regional/country level or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients.

