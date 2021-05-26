Enhanced Water Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Water Type (Alkaline Water, Nutrient Water, Electrolyte Water, Oxygenated Water), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-users (Residential, Commercial End-Users) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, The Global Enhanced Water Market was valued at US$ 6.80 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13.26 billion by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period (2019-2025). The term “enhanced water” refers to bottled water that has been filtered and is free of contaminants. Enhanced water, which is available in plastic and glass water bottles, is a safe way to use for drinking, domestic, and commercial uses. The market for enhanced water has grown rapidly over the years, with an estimated 600 million households using it in 2018. Furthermore, despite many efforts to curb plastic waste, seas are swimming in plastic, and increased or bottled water intake is projected to increase to about 118 billion litres by 2022. While bottled water was once only available to the wealthy, international visitors, and health-conscious, it has grown in popularity among regular consumers in the last decade.

The expansion of the travel industry, along with the ever-expanding foodservice sector, has had a significant impact on business growth. Increased population, increased disposable income, accelerated urbanisation, and increased healthcare understanding of waterborne diseases such as measles, typhoid, diarrhoea, and food poisoning are all driving factors in the demand for improved water markets. Furthermore, in recent years, the preference for improved water has intensified due to a change in living standards and increasing recognition among sophisticated business houses and corporate houses.

Reasons to buy Enhanced Water:

Concerns about the quality of tap water

Healthier than carbonated soft drinks and other beverages that consumers were drinking before

The availability of different flavors and types of flavored water

Don’t like the taste of tap water due to chlorine and other content

In terms of amount absorbed, the United States, China, Mexico, Germany, and Italy currently occupy the top five slots in the global enhanced water league table. However, over the projected period, strict environmental restrictions introduced by the government due to excessive disposal of plastic bottles are likely to limit the scope for increased water packaging market size (2019-2025).

“Amongst water type, nutrient enhanced water tends to conquer the market during the forecast period. Currently the segment account for 42.9% share”

The global enhanced water market is divided into four categories: nutrient water, electrolyte water, alkaline water, and oxygenated water. Owing to the awareness of the health benefits, comprehensive medical testing, and the endorsements from athletes and celebrities, Nutrient Enhanced Water is projected to dominate the enhanced water market.

“Offline distribution channel was the most preferred channel among the end-users, with more than 81.9% share.”

The industry is divided into offline and online retail networks based on the distribution channel. The most favoured buying platform by end-users is projected to be offline networks. During the forecast timeframe, the increased number of integrated retailers such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, and discount stores in various countries is proving to be extremely advantageous to vendors operating in the enhanced water market.

“Commercial End-users is expected to dominate the global enhanced water market during the analyzed period.”

The industry is divided between residential and business end-users based on end-users. Due to the growing demand for packaged water by large business houses and corporate offices, commercial end-users currently hold the largest share of the market, which is expected to continue during the forecast.

“North America is the largest market for enhanced water and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period 2019-2025”

A quantitative study was performed for various regions/countries, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, to gain a greater understanding of the overall acceptance and penetration of global enhanced water. North America has the most developed enhanced water industry in any of these countries. Europe and Asia-Pacific are projected to rise significantly over the forecasted timeframe, owing to rising per capita water demand, a growing urban population, and rising disposable income.

