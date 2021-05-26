Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Technology (Lead-Based, Patch Based), End-Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Home Setting) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices Market was valued at US$ 563.7 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,264 million by 2025 displaying a reasonable CAGR of 12.34% over the forecast period (2019-2025). The main growth factors for the global mobile cardiac telemetry devices market are an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an increase in the geriatric population, and an increase in medical tourism in developing countries. Interoperability and wireless technologies to improve real-time, remote control, and the transfer of care from the hospital to the home are also driving global market development. Medical efficacy, the need for validation, cost effectiveness, and data protection, on the other hand, are the main restraints on business expansion. Mobile Cardiac Telemetry is becoming more popular because it requires much less effort from the patient than a conventional Event Monitor. Since there are so many technical benefits over other long-term surveillance options, monitoring is the wave of the future. Since it captures heart anomalies in real time, MCT tracking technology can be considered a superior tool for detecting ECG irregularities. MCT’s rapid existence has the potential to boost diagnostic care while still lowering healthcare costs in the long term.

Chronic conditions have become more common in recent years as a result of increased life expectancy and improvements in lifestyle, and people suffering from these illnesses often need constant monitoring of their vital signs. The mobile health sector has the potential to expand care and emergency provider coverage, making it a vital support tool for both patients and physicians. Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a relatively modern technique that offers continuous real-time outpatient electrocardiographic monitoring over prolonged periods of time. It was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2002. MCT has been shown to have superior monitoring capabilities for patients with palpitations, syncope, and pre-syncope. It can detect both symptomatic and asymptomatic arrhythmias. It also provides for precise rhythm analysis during outpatient drug titration and diagnosis of both symptomatic and asymptomatic atrial fibrillation after cardiac ablation.

“Lead based MCT devices held the largest market share 60.2% in 2018”

The global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices market is divided into Lead based and Patch based devices based on technology type. Due to its expanded use in high-end cars, lead-based products led the industry in 2018, with the highest sales share. This domination is projected to continue over the forecast era. Patch-based computers, on the other hand, are predicted to expand the most rapidly over the projected era.

“Hospitals are the major adopter of Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices technology”

The key end-users considered in the global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices market research are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and home settings. The most popular end-users of mobile telemetry system technologies are hospitals, which accounted for US$ 350.5 million in sales in 2018. During the projected era, the hospital’s end-user segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.67 percent. During the period 2019-2025, however, the home environment is projected to have the highest CAGR.

“Europe dominated the global Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices market in 2018”

A extensive study was also performed for various regions/countries, including North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia), and the Rest of the World (Middle East and Latin America), to help understand the overall penetration rate of mobile cardiac telemetry systems in different developed and emerging markets. According to estimates, Europe led the market for Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems in 2018, with a sales share of 31.9 percent. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in Europe is pressuring healthcare professionals to adopt advanced telehealth facilities. As a result, the demand is predicted to be driven by the growing use of telecardiology.

