US Agriculture Drone Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

As per the research report, United States Agriculture Drone market was valued at US$ 72.10 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 144.8 million by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period (2019-2025). Farmers are using agricultural drones to increase their agricultural production as a result of rapid technological advancements. They support farmers in a wide variety of activities, from assessing, preparing, and actual planting of crops, to eventual monitoring of fields to ensure the health and development of crops. Furthermore, rising investments by emerging players, combined with favourable government policies, are expected to allow both large and small operations to participate in successful farming practises. For example, in 2016, the United States invested $389 million in agricultural drones and robotic technologies, and approximately 40 companies raised funds. Various new start-ups for seed processing, crop spraying, and irrigation have received funding from investors such as Monsanto, Syngenta, and Mitsui. The use of drones in the agriculture sector in the United States is projected to be driven by the growing trend of using UAVs for increased production and increased knowledge of precision agriculture for crop scouting and field mapping. The United States has the highest percentage of aerial agricultural drone adoption. It has mainly been used for precision cultivation and farm control, as well as grain dusting productivity over vast fields. Labor shortages in the United States, reduced input requirements, and high yield production, along with a variety of other incentives, have all influenced the development of agriculture drones in the United States.

“Fixed Wing Drone is expected to dominate the US Agriculture Drone Market during the analyzed period.”

The study divides the US agricultural drone industry into fixed-wing drones, multi-rotor drones, and hybrid drones based on drone type. Fixed-wing agriculture drones dominate the industry (47.2 percent share) and are projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast timeframe, as they provide precise data and maintain accurate field surveillance. Fixed-wing agriculture drones are widely regarded as the best choice for field surveillance, and as a result, they have the majority of market share.

“Crop spraying as an agriculture drone application dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period.”

The market is divided into field mapping, soil tracking, agricultural imaging, crop spraying, and crop tracking based on use. In 2018, crop spraying brought in US$ 19.45 million in sales. During the forecast era, the segment is projected to dominate the US agriculture drone industry, as the systems are deployed to assist farmers by calculating distances with extreme precision. The use of a seed sprayer results in a significant decrease in total spray and a significantly lower chemical volume touching groundwater. Farmers can finish spraying jobs 5 times quicker using agricultural drones than they can using conventional approaches. In the coming years, the crop monitoring segment is predicted to see the fastest rate of drone adoption in the United States.

“Mid-West the largest crop-growing region dominated the adoption of drone in the US agriculture sector in 2018”

A comprehensive regional level research was performed to provide a greater understanding of the overall adoption of agriculture drones in the United States, including the North East, Midwest, South, and West regions. Due to growing technical innovation and infrastructural progress in the area, the Mid-West region is projected to see significant growth over the studied timeframe.

