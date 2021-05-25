Household Cleaning Products Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2026)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Surface Cleaners, Dishwasher Cleaning Products, Toilet cleaners, Glass Cleaner and Others); Sales Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Household Cleaning Products Market was valued at US$ 31,210.0 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness very high growth in 2020 and would reach a market size of US$ 39,012.5 million by the end of 2020. Further, the market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 5.66% during the 2021-2026 period. Cleaning items for the home are essential for preserving hygiene. Some infections, such as gastroenteritis, are transmitted by viruses and bacteria found on objects such as the dining table and other furniture. To avoid disease, these surfaces must be properly washed. There are several different kinds of home cleaning items on the market. These chemicals can be used to clean the whole home, including plates, furniture, and bottles, among other things. Since one spends the majority of one’s time at home, maintaining hygiene is an essential part of one’s daily routine. Furthermore, poor hygiene can lead to health problems such as Buruli ulcers, diarrhoea, and other problems. As a result, one of the major factors expected to drive the target market’s growth is increased awareness about maintaining household hygiene. A rise in population and rising consumption standards, as well as a greater concern for hygiene, are driving global demand for washing and cleaning products in the industry. Much of the time, cleaning without the use of detergents or soaps will be time consuming. As a result, products that make the job simple, convenient, and of high quality are preferred. Consumers, on the other hand, are more likely to pay for such products.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/327

To some degree, rising concern about ensuring the protection, social, and self-actualization needs of consumers by allowing healthy food packaging, sterilising household surfaces, and hygienically managing garbage is driving the washing and cleaning industry. Modern, creative, and technologically advanced products, effective research and development operations, and product development to satisfy customer demands are some of the growth prospects that are expected to boost this business in the coming year. Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Kao Group, The Clorox Co. and S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Household Cleaning Product market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with more efficient and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Product Type, Surface cleaners dominated the market in 2019, with a 32.4% share and is expected to dominate the household cleaning products market during COVID-19 impact period 2020”

The global household cleaning products market is divided into surface cleaners, dishwasher products, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, and others based on product form. In 2019, sales from surface cleaning products totalled US$ 10,115.3 million. Dishwasher washing products came in second. During the period 2021-2026, the dishwasher cleaning Products segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.99 percent. The majority of these products contain toxins, but growing understanding has led to the development of green products.

For a detailed analysis of the applications in the Household Cleaning Products Market browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/global-household-cleaning-product-demand-analysis-covid-19-impact-2020-2026

“Amongst Sales channel, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets were the most preferred sales channel for purchasing household cleaning products, owing to the huge discount it offers to the customers”

The global household cleaning product market is divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, grocery shops, online retailer stores, and other stores based on the distribution path. The demand for home cleaning supplies is dominated by supermarkets and hypermarkets. During the COVID-19 impact phase of 2020, the segment is forecast to produce revenue of US$ 21,683.5 million. During the projected period 2021-2026, though, online retailer stores had the highest CAGR of 6.05 percent.

Browse – Smart Home Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

“Asia-Pacific was the largest market for household cleaning product market in 2019, accounting for 35.1% share in term of revenue, with major market including China, Japan and India”

For a better understanding on the market dynamics of the global Household Cleaning Products market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions and country including North America (the U.S and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Australia) and rest of the world (Brazil and South Africa). The demand for Household Cleaning Products is dominated by China. The Asia-Pacific segment, which was the largest in 2019, is forecast to produce revenue of US$ 13,558.0 million in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, The Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Kao Group, The Clorox Co. and S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the Global Household Cleaning Product market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative products.

Customization Options:

Household Cleaning Products Market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911