Body Temperature Scanner Device Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2026)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Digital Thermometer, Infrared Thermometer, Temperature Trend Indicators, Mercury Thermometer, Thermal Scanners, Others form of Body Temperature Scanner); Application (Oral Cavity, Rectum, Others Application); End-User (Hospitals, Clinics/ Diagnostic Centre, Home/ Office Setting, Others Healthcare Facilities) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Body Temperature Scanner Device Market was valued at US$ 607.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness very high growth in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and would reach a market size of US$ 2,420.7 million by the end of 2020. Further, the market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 8.77% during the 2021-2026 period. Body Temperature Scanner Devices are majorly utilized for keeping a check on elevated body temperature, as it can be a result of several indications such as fever and other infectious diseases. They can be used in hospitals, clinics as well as home settings easily. However, the outbreak of several infectious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), 2003; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV), 2015 and Ebola, 2018 has further increased the adoption of body temperature scanner devices. The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to an exponential rise in the affected individuals. Elevated body temperature is one of the major symptoms of the disease. To restrict the further proliferation of the diseases, the body temperature of the individual is being checked before going inside the grocery shops or even offices. Several drones were also designed to monitor the body temperature of the people in the market side or public places.

Several players have also incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the cameras. The infrared sensor measures the body temperature and provides immediate, on premise feedback through an announced message. Real-time temperature data is collected 24X7 using the Internet of Things (IoT) based software and application. Body temperature detection cameras are hitting the market and are certainly the fastest-growing segment in the security industry currently. 3M Company, Briggs Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Exergen Corporation, LivaNova, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, HARTMANN, Omron Corporation and Welch Allyn (Hill Rom) are some of the prominent players operating in the global body temperature scanner market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Product segment, Digital Thermometer dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 35.6% share. Demand for Digital Thermometer has suddenly skyrocketed due to sudden outbreak of COVID-19 disease in 2020”

Based on the Product, the global Body temperature scanner device market is segmented into a digital thermometer, infrared thermometer, temperature trend indicators, mercury thermometer, thermal scanners, others. Mercury and the digital thermometer have been traditionally used by people for checking body temperature during fever. Thermal Scanners generated revenue of US$ 184.4 million in 2019. However, an Infrared thermometer is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth of 10.99% during the analyzed period. Thermal scanners are gaining popularity as these can detect the temperature without any contact with the person.

“Amongst Application, Oral Cavity segment dominated the market, generating revenue of US$ 236.3 million in 2019”

Based on the application, the global Body temperature scanner device market is segmented into an oral cavity, rectum and other applications. Temperature is conventionally measured by inserting the tip of the mercury or digital thermometer in the oral cavity of adults. Whereas, the thermometer is inserted inside rectum for measuring the infant’s body temperature. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for handheld temperature scanners for the contactless measurement.

“Amongst End-User, Hospitals are the main adopter, accounting for 40.2% share in 2019”

Based on End-User, the global Body temperature scanner device market is segmented into Hospitals, clinics & diagnostics centers, home & office settings are some of the major end-users. Demand for Body Temperature Scanner Devices is highest in the hospitals for monitoring fever. However, in the current scenario temperature is also being checked while entering the grocery shops or manufacturing facilities to keep a check on the COVID-19 affected individuals.

“North America dominated the global body temperature scanner device market in 2019, accounting for 36.6% share. US is the most affected country from COVID-19 outbreak, hence accounts for major share”

For a better understanding on the market of Body Temperature Scanner Devices, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions and country including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and United Kingdom, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the world. US is on the most affected COVID-19 country, is expected to register the highest demand for body temperature scanner in 2020. However, the device is expected to witness high demand from the industrial establishment in other parts of the world, as most region plans to reopen their economy from months of lockdown.

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, Briggs Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, Exergen Corporation, LivaNova, Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, HARTMANN, Omron Corporation and Welch Allyn (Hill Rom) are some of the prominent players operating in the global body temperature scanner market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with more efficient and innovative products.

