Digital Advertising Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2020-2026)

Emphasis on Platform (Desktop, Mobile); Programming Type (Programmatic Type, Non- Programmatic Type); by Ad Format (Search Advertising, Banner Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, Classified Advertising); Industry (Retail, Automotive, Financial Service, Telecom, CPG Industry, Tour & Travel, Other industry) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

Every business vertical has seen an economic recession as the coronavirus epidemic wreaks havoc around the world, infecting more than 3 million peopleCOVID-19 is known to have an effect on the respiratory system of patients who are on a ventilator. However, in the COVID-19 epidemic, personal safety equipment such as hand sanitizers and masks has been widely marketed as a precautionary measure. Apart from that, social distancing and lockout policies around the world have had a negative effect on the global economy, disrupting the digital advertisement industry. Consumer tendency toward social media, and living standards, increased internet and tablet penetration, and diversion to online retail platforms through multiple shopping apps attributed to ease and convenience have all boosted demand for digital advertisements globally. Furthermore, increasing living conditions, increased discretionary income, and significant job prospects in digital advertising have all boosted the popularity of digital advertising around the world.

However, safety issues and the pandemic COVID-19 outbreak in 2019 have slowed the global expansion of the hand sanitizer industry. In digital marketing, the effect is palpable. For example, 90 percent of companies are analysing marketing budgets. The number of people who open their emails has increased, while the number of people who access their websites has decreased. Though retail sales are projected to drop in the post-COVID period, meaning that sellers would have to compete for a smaller market share, digital advertising has emerged as a method of distributing promotional content to users through numerous online and digital platforms. Every year, as more businesses flood the space and emerging developments emerge in the advertising landscape, digital marketing patterns begin to grow. Looking forward to 2020, social media influencers, video as the top tactic as digital marketers focus on consumers’ limited attention periods and ability to watch rather than read content, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality are some of the phenomena that will begin to form this domain.

Various existing and new players have since paved their way into the digital marketing industry, with businesses seeking to satisfy the rising need for web apps and ease of access to products and services. Increased efficiency, with the goal of better understanding the consumer, reliable and productive marketing, and an improvement in Return on Investment, has boosted business opportunities around the world. The digital ad industry is divided into Search Advertising, Banner Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Video Advertising, and Classifieds based on ad type. The business is divided into programmatic and non-programmatic types depending on programming style. The market is divided into desktop and smartphone segments based on device. During this time, the smartphone penetration, the introduction of numerous user-friendly online shopping applications, and a booming internet footprint all added to the growing share of mobile phones. Finally, the sector is divided into Retail, Automotive, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Others depending on industry vertical. The number of department stores across different countries, as well as easy access to products, as opposed to internet outlets, where customers must wait for retail delivery.

A systematic research was performed for the major regions; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, including countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, in order to get a greater understanding of the Digital Advertisement Market Pattern that has arisen as a result of COVID-19. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, as well as the rest of the world. North America is currently expected to dominate the digital advertising sector due to the increasing reach of social media, smartphone adoption, and rapid growth in advertisement spend. The region acquires more than a 40% share of the global digital advertisement market. Some of the major players profiled in the Digital Advertisement demand market study include Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook Inc, Alphabet, Microsoft Corporation, Sina, Nokia Corporation, Tencent, Twitter and Apple Inc. These industry players are entering into several mergers & acquisitions and partnerships for the expansion of their reach and increasing their hold on the market.

Digital Advertising Market Segmentation

Digital Advertisement Market Insights, by Ad-Format

Search Advertising

Banner Advertising

Social Media Advertising

Video Advertising

Classifieds

Digital Advertisement Market Insights, by Programming Type

Programmatic

Non-Programmatic

Digital Advertisement Market Insights, by Platform

Desktop

Mobiles

Digital Advertising Market Insights, by Industry Vertical

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecom

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Travel

Others

Digital Advertising Market Insights, by Region

North America

US

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Rest of World

Brazil

South Africa

Rest of World

Top Company Profiles

Apple Inc

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Nokia

Sina

Facebook Inc

Twitter

Tencent

Microsoft Corporation

