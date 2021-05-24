Gene Therapy Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Vector [Viral (Lentivirus, Adeno-Associated Virus, Retrovirus & Gammaretrovirus, Modified Herpes Simplex Virus, Adenovirus), Non-Viral], Gene Type (Antigen, Cytokine, Tumor Suppressor, Suicide, Deficiency, Receptor, Others), Indication (Oncology, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Infectious, Others), Delivery Method (In vivo, Ex vivo) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 20.9 billion by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from US$ 3.5 billion in 2019.

Gene therapy is a technique that involves inserting genetic material into cells in order to correct for abnormal genes or produce a desirable protein. The growing number of ongoing clinical trials, as well as significant mergers, acquisitions, and venture capital investments in the gene-therapy field, suggest that the future of such therapies is promising. About 2,600 gene therapy clinical trials have been completed, are in progress, or have been accepted around the world to date. Gene therapy researchers are working more than ever to find a path to the clinic and the market. About two thousand clinical trials in human gene therapy have been published worldwide, and about 20 gene therapies have been approved. Such progress raises the prospect of treating devastating rare and hereditary illnesses, as well as incurable diseases.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2019, 372 gene therapy clinical trials were in development, according to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) Quarterly Regenerative Medicine Global Data Study. Surprisingly, trials in Phase II had the largest margin (217 or 58 percent), followed by Phase I (123 or 33 percent), and Phase III (123 or 33 percent) (32 or 9 percent). The number of gene therapy clinical trials increased by ten from the previous year’s total of 362 trials. In fact, from 319 trials in progress in Q1 2018, the number of clinical tests has increased by 17% year over year. Many gene therapy clinical trials have focused on treating cancers such as breast, gynaecological, skin, urological, neurological, and gastrointestinal tumours, as well as haematological malignancies and paediatric tumours. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, 1 in 5 people will grow cancer over their lifetime, with 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women dying from it. According to these recent estimates, nearly 50 million people are living within five years of a previous cancer diagnosis. Globally, ageing demographics and socioeconomic risk factors continue to be major factors driving this increase.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst vectors, Viral vectors segment holds the major share”

The market is divided into viral and non-viral vectors based on the form of vector. Due to major advances in vector engineering, distribution, and protection, viral vectors dominated the industry in 2019 with an 88.6 percent share and are projected to continue their dominance over the forecast era.

“Amongst viral vectors, adeno-associated virus vectors are anticipated to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

Lentivirus, adeno-associated virus, retrovirus & gammaretrovirus, transformed herpes simplex virus, and adenovirus are the major segments of the viral vector market. Because of the fast penetration into the host genome, no viral genes, ability to transduce cells that are not actively dividing, a wide variety of host cells, and being non-inflammatory and non-pathogenic, the adeno-associated virus sub-segment accounted for a maximum market sales share of 34% in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the studied timeframe. The non-viral vector, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest rate over the projected period.

“Amongst gene type, antigen segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

The market is divided into antigen, cytokine, tumour suppressor, suicide, deficiency, antibody, and others based on gene form. The antigen category has the highest market sales share of 19.2 percent in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period.

“Amongst indication, oncology segment holds the major share”

The industry is divided into oncology, rare disorders, respiratory, neurology, infectious diseases, among others based on indication. Thanks to the prevalence of cancer cases, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.6% in 2019 and is projected to be the leading segment of the gene therapy market over the forecast period.

“Amongst the delivery method, in-vivo segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

The market is primarily divided into in-vivo and ex-vivo delivery methods, depending on the method of delivery. Due to the direct transfer of genes into patients, the in-vivo segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 87.5 percent in 2019 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the studied timeframe.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of Gene Therapy market”

A systematic study of the consumer dynamics of the gene therapy market was performed for various regions around the world, including North America (the United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), and the Rest of the World. Because of the high incidence of cancer, the presence of high disposable income, and a rise in support for R&D initiatives associated with gene therapy, North America led the industry and reported sales of US$ 1.7 billion in 2019.

