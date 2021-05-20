MENA Manufacturing 3D printing Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2019-2025)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Component ((Product (Professional/Industrial Printer, Personal/Desktop 3D Printers), Material (Polymer, Plastic, Metals and Alloys, Ceramic, Other Materials), Technology ( Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Stereolithography, Electron Beam Melting, Laminated object Manufacturing, Other Technologies), Application (Functional Parts Manufacturing, Fit and Assembly, Prototype Modelling, Research, Model Casting, Visual Aids, Presentation Modelling, Other Applications), Industry Verticals (Food & Beverage, Jewellery, Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, MENA Manufacturing 3D printing Market was valued at US$ 128.83 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 268.57 Million by 2025 displaying elevated CAGR of 13% over the forecast period (2019-2025). MENA 3D Printing has witnessed notable growth and is poised to spiral to new heights in years to come. Most countries such as UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are willing to seize the opportunities that are inbuilt in 3D printing and hence are gaining leading edge in the technological advancements. Moreover, the region portrays immense potential to radically transform the way various goods are manufactured. For manufacturing industry, the concept of additive manufacturing offers significant value, from the potential to create customized 3D printed manufactured goods to faster development cycles. Companies and retailers have considerably adopted the 3D technique to remain competitive within an ever changing, consumer driven market landscape. From personalized headphones to custom footwear, customization or great freedom design with additive manufacturing offers ample opportunities for product development.

For complete research, request for Sample of the report browse through – https://univdatos.com/request_form/form/310

For instance, the ability to produce complex structure has resulted into development of innovative products such as Adidas 3D printed shoe soles in 2018, part of broader push to react quick to changing fashions and create more customized products. To add on, Nike has also demonstrated the possibilities of waste reduction by using 3D printing in its FlyKnit shoes, it has been estimated that up to 60% less waste can be produced compared to traditional cut-and-sew methods. The 3D printing technique has emerged as one of the cost-efficient options for manufacturing industry and therefore has impacted the manufacturing sector positively. Moreover, increasing production of customized products, lower costs and government investments have accelerated manufacturing 3D printing market of the MENA region. However, the main challenges in using 3D printing for manufacturing purpose constitute to be the speed and scalability. While most 3D printing techniques are currently suited to low-volume production, manufacturing is heavily oriented towards mass production.

“Amongst component type, product (Printer) segment dominated the market, accounting for 36.4% share in 2018”

Based on component, the market is fragmented into products, material, service and software. Product segment occupied the maximum share in MENA manufacturing 3D printing market owing to increasing preference for desktop 3D printers even though the industrial 3D printers are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period.

“Amongst printer type, Industrial/Professional Printers was the most used printer type, followed by desktop printers in the MENA manufacturing 3D printing market”

Based on the product (printer), the market is segmented into Professional/Industrial Printers and Personal/Desktop 3D Printers. Professional 3D Printers dominated the MENA manufacturing 3D Printing market; however, desktop 3D Printer is expected to witness a CAGR growth of 14.7% during the analyzed period.

For country-level analysis of overall adoption of 3D Printing technology in the MENA manufacturing Sector browse through – https://univdatos.com/report/mena-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-current-scenario-and-forecast-2019-2025

“Amongst material type, the polymer segment generated revenue of US$ 8.67 million in 2018”

Based on the material type, the market is segmented into polymer, plastic, metals and alloys, and ceramics. In 2018, polymer segment held the lead share in the MENA manufacturing 3D printing market as they represent greatest penetration and user accessibility in 3D printing. Based on service, the market is bifurcated into Custom Design and Manufacturing and After Sales Service. Custom Design and Manufacturing occupied the maximum share in Manufacturing Middle East& North Africa 3D printing market. 3D printing offers greater design freedom and spurs innovation. It can create complex geometries or designs as easily as they can print a solid cube and requires no additional costs to create such design.

“Amongst technology, Fused Deposition Modelling technology dominated the market with a 31.6% share in 2018”

Based on the technology, the market is bifurcated into Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused deposition modelling, Laminated object Manufacturing and others. Fused Deposition Modelling dominated the market in 2018, however, Electron Beam Melting technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the analyzed period.

Browse – Smartphone Repair Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

“Amongst application type, Functional Parts generated revenue of US$ 33.87 million”

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into functional parts, fit and assembly, prototype modelling, research, model casting, visual aids, presentation modelling, others. In 2018, Functional Parts manufacturing dominated the MENA manufacturing 3D Printing technology market.

“Amongst industry verticals, Food & Beverage segment occupied 25.6% share in 2018”

Based on industry verticals, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage, Jewellery, electronics, industrial machinery, packaging material and others. 3D printed food & beverage is the most successful application in the Manufacturing sector in the region. Packaging material segment is expected to witness highest CGAR growth of 13.8% during the forecasted period 2019-2025.

“UAE dominated the MENA manufacturing 3D Printing Market in 2018, accounting for 18.2% share”

For a deep dive analysis of the industry, detailed country level analysis has been conducted to understand the overall penetration of the 3D printing technology in the MENA manufacturing sector. Countries included in the analysis are UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Algeria and Rest of MENA. UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar constitute as the most leading and active countries in operating 3D technology wherein they undertake several research and development initiatives to revolutionize the advanced technologies applications. The growing manufacturing sector in UAE, being a wide region, captures the maximum proportion of the 3D printing market in MENA region. 3D printing has become one of the disruptive technologies that are expected to have significant impact on the region’s manufacturing sector.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

3D Systems Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam EBM, The ExOne Company, Envision TEC, MCor Technologies, Royal DSM, Materialise NV, Stratasys, Voxeljet, 3D Systems Corporation manufacturing are some of the prominent players operating in the MENA manufacturing 3D printing market industry. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Customization Options:

UMI understands that you may have your own business need, hence we also provide fully customized solutions to clients. The Manufacturing MENA 3D printing market can be customized to the country level or any other market segment.

About Us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. Rigorous secondary and primary research on the market is our USP, hence information presented in our reports is based on facts and realistic assumptions. We have worked with 200+ global clients, including some of the fortune 500 companies. Our clientele praises us for quality of insights, In-depth analysis, custom research abilities and detailed market segmentation.

Contact us:

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://univdatos.com

Ph: +91 7838604911