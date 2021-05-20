Dietary Supplements Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2020-2026)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Product Type (Vitamin Supplement, Mineral Supplement, Botanical Supplement, Fatty Acid Supplement, Proteins & Amino Acids, Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Other Forms), Functionality (Additional supplement, Medicinal supplements, Sports nutrition), Application Area (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care), End-User (Pediatrics, Adult Women, Adult Men, Baby Boomers), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Drug store, Others (Online)) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Dietary Supplements Market was valued at US$ 176.55 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 262.57 billion by 2026 displaying an elevated CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period (2020-2026). Dietary supplements are drugs that people take to supplement their diet or to reduce their chances of developing health conditions like osteoporosis, obesity, or cancer. Pills, tablets, powders, gel tabs, oils, and beverages are all examples of dietary supplements. Vitamins, nutrients, fibre, amino acids, plants, and other substances or enzymes may be present. These compounds can be processed in two ways: organically and non-organically. Dietary replacement ingredients are also mixed into beverages, like beverages. The most popular dietary supplements on the market include calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron, among others. Geriatrics are the primary users of these supplements, since their calorie requirements decrease as they age. Vitamin D deficiency is a significant public health concern around the world. Vitamin D deficiency affects about 1 billion people globally, with vitamin D deficiency affecting 50% of the population. The elderly, obese patients, nursing home residents, and hospitalised patients have the highest rates of vitamin D deficiency. Dietary supplement market growth can be due to growing geriatric demand, rising disposable income, the understanding of the practical advantages of dietary supplements, changing nutritional quality, and increasing health spending, all of which are accompanied by an increase in the total number of exercise centres and gymnasiums. Stringent government regulations, negative publicity, and false promises made by market participants are some of the factors limiting the global Dietary Supplements market’s expansion.

“Amongst product type, botanical supplements dominated the market in 2019, with 19.75% share”

Vitamin supplements, mineral supplements, botanical supplements, fatty acid supplements, proteins and amino acids, and other supplements make up the overall dietary supplement industry. In the Global Dietary Supplement market, the botanical Supplement group had the largest share. Herbal or botanical supplements boost immunity, have anti-inflammatory properties, and can be used to relieve depression. By 2026, income from vitamin supplements is estimated to reach US$ 73.22 billion.

“Dietary supplements are majorly available in the form of Capsule. The segment generated revenue of US$ 52.35 billion in 2019”

The global dietary supplement market is divided into pills, pills, powders, liquids, and others based on form. In the global dietary supplement market, capsules held the largest share. Manufacturers use capsules where a drug cannot be compacted into a solid tablet so they are easier to swallow. The substance is contained in a gelatin shell or bottle. During the forecast period 2020-2026, the liquid form of dietary supplement is predicted to rise at the fastest rate of 6.0 percent.

“Medicinal supplement is expected to dominate the Functionality segment during the analyzed period.”

The global dietary supplement market is divided into three categories based on functionality: additional supplements, nutritional supplements, and sports nutrition. Medicinal supplements had the highest market share of 47.9% in 2019. Medicinal vitamins such as folic acid, iron, and calcium, among others, are recommended by physicians for use during breastfeeding or to reduce the risk of certain diseases. The Sports nutrition market, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period.

“Dietary supplement is majorly applied in the pharmaceutical sector”

The industry is divided into three categories based on application: food & drinks, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. In 2019, the worldwide dietary supplement industry was regulated by the pharmaceutical sector. By 2026, the segment is forecast to produce US$ 122.0 billion in sales. If foods that provide essential nutrients are absent, or if a vitamin or mineral deficiency has been detected, health care providers can prescribe dietary supplements.

“Amongst End-User, the Adult woman is anticipated to dominate the Global Dietary Supplements market by 2026.”

The industry is divided into paediatrics, adult women, adult men, and baby boomers based on end-user. Adult Women led the Dietary Supplement industry in 2017 and are projected to continue to do so in the coming years. Any mineral and vitamin requirements rise during breastfeeding, and women will need to take a prenatal vitamin. By 2026, the Baby Boomer segment is estimated to increase their spending on dietary supplements to US$ 48.33 billion.

“Drug Stores were the most preferred sale channel for Dietary supplements, with a 38.3% share in 2019”

The global dietary supplements industry is divided into grocery stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and internet delivery channels. Despite the fact that drug stores dominated the industry in 2019, Other (Online) distribution outlets are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of the Global Dietary Supplements market.”

A comprehensive country-level research is performed for major regions/countries such as North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World to perform a deep-dive review of the sector. Thanks to factors such as raising awareness and rising healthcare spending in countries like China and India, as well as Japan’s growing elderly population, Asia-Pacific is considered the largest region. By 2026, Asia-Pacific is forecast to produce US$ 131.39 billion in sales.

