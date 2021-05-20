Global Vendor Neutral Archive and PACS Market Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2025

By 2022, the Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Mn, up from US$ XX Mn in 2016, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) are considered prominent markets in the medical image management industry. VNA is a medical imaging technology in which images are stored in a standard format with a standard interface, such that they can be accessed through various PACS. By bringing about the sought-after changes in the clinical workflow and by enhancing the availability and unification of data, VNAs have the ability to provide optimised patient care.Owing to the popularity of VNA solutions, the Vendor Neutral Archive and PACS market is currently in the growth phase of its product lifecycle.

Market Dynamics

The major driving forces for the vendor neutral archive market include the need for a centralized storage of standard-compliant imaging data coupled with government initiatives that favor the use of advanced cost-effective imaging information systems. The recovery cost of medical image and technological advancements are additional factors propelling the market growth considerably. Consolidation of patient data by incorporating VNAs with electronic health records is one of the prominent trends observed in this market.

Conversely, issues like the misinterpretation of the VNA concept, prolonged VNA lifecycles that sway the buying decisions of users and data breach incidences are the potential obstacles to the expansion of the market on a global scale. Furthermore, factors such as complexity of technology and lack of harmonization in the industry may impede the growth of the market to some extent. However, these inhibiting factors are expected to be resolved in the forecast period, surging the global VNA market.

Market Segmentation

The VNA and PACS Market is fragmented on the basis of its delivery mode, business mode, vendors, instrument type, and components.

Delivery Mode

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Complete Cloud-hosted VNA

Business Mode

Enterprise

Departmental

Vendors

Independent

Commercial

Instrument Type

X-Ray

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Geographical Analysis

North America leads the market with the largest consumer base in the world, followed closely by Europe. The Asia Pacific market, which consists of fast-developing economies such as India, China, and Japan, has remained largely untapped.However, this market is expanding steadily and is expected to witness rapid growth in the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of information technology.Developing countries with a large patient base have a higher requirement for the VNA and PACS technologies than the rest of the world.

Key Players

Acuo Technologies (U.S.) is the market leader, followed by other prominent players of the VNA and PACS market such as Agfa HealthCare (Belgium), Carestream Health (U.S.), BridgeHead Software (U.K.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan), Merge Health (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), and TeraMedica (U.S.).The recent market trends such as mergers and acquisitions show that smaller companies are working with bigger ones for advanced innovations by utilizing their core competencies.The future of this industry looks pretty optimistic, offering huge potential in the health care sector.

