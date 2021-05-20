Global Automated Analysers Market Analysis Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2025

These analysers can perform tests in laboratories or on-site. Analysers are generally put in use to measure the concentration or presence or proteins in samples under analysis using the antigen-antibody binding properties. These instruments identify and quantify the presence of certain specific substances in the given samples by using antibodies as reagent. It helps in determining the binding effect of that specific antibody to target analytes. Automated analysers are commissioned to test multiple samples simultaneously, requiring minimal human assistance. These samples may be put through processes individually or in batches, basis the size of samples.

Market Dynamics

The rise in rapid adoption of highly advanced diagnostic techniques and the persistence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases across the world are the predominant factors driving the automated analysers market. However, the high costs associated with these instruments and lack lustre reimbursement policies for manufacturers in the developing economies are expected to restrain the automated analysers market for the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Automated Analysers Market can be segmented basis application and end-user. In application terms, the market can be segmented into oncology marker testing, cardiology disease testing, autoimmune diseases testing, infectious disease testing, and therapeutic drug monitoring. Cardiology testing and Oncology markers testing segments were dominating the global automated analysers market in 2016.

The next big wave of growth is believed to be seen in the therapeutic drug monitoring segment.

Based on end-user segmentation, the global automated analysers market can be differentiated into hospitals and clinical laboratories. The hospitals segment has had a significant share of the automated analysers market in 2016.

Geographical Analysis

The Global Automated Analyser Market may be divided into the following regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a large share of the market in 2016. The recent increase in prevalence of several infectious diseases in the emerging economies such as India and China and the ongoing research activities in the field of microbiology are enhance the automated analysers market in Asia Pacific.

However, North America region is most likely to retain its dominance in the market for the forecast period, which can be attributed to high precision rate and accuracy of the automated instruments.

Key Players

The key players in the market are bio Mrieux India Private Limited, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., The Binding Site Group Ltd., Diamedix, Inc, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Olympus America Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A., Trinity Biotech, Siemens Medical Solutions Diagnostics, and DRG International, Inc.

Regional Analysis

