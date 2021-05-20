Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

The use of telematics services such as information, navigation, security, diagnostics and entertainment has increased in recent years and is expected to grow significantly in CAGR over the coming years. At the same time, over the next five to ten years, it is expected that there will be an uptick in the demand for connected and independent vehicles worldwide. Telematics and connected vehicles require the Internet for certain key applications and data transmission. Because they need the Internet to share, they are also vulnerable to cyber threats.

Automotive Cyber Security is the system or technology that prevents or protects the systems of the vehicle that are sensitive to any cyber attack. As more and more vehicles are connected to the Internet, the automotive industry is working closely with Internet service providers, software companies and other stakeholders to provide better end-user cyber safety systems.

Market Dynamics

It is estimated that the automotive cyber security market will increase in the coming years due to the increasing acceptance of telematics services in vehicles. As the threat of cyber attacks in automotive and transport systems is increasing, there is an increasing need for automotive cyber security. In the next eight to ten years, the demand for independent and connected vehicles is expected as many companies search in connected vehicles and standalone vehicles such as Google, Mobil eye, Nissan, Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota, Daimler and others.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Global Automotive Cyber Security Market has been done based on the type of cyber security solutions such as Network & Cloud, Hardware-based, and Software-based. The segmentation can also be done based on the type of vehicle such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the global automotive IT security market can be characterized by key geographies, including North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, the Middle East and Africa. North America, Western Europe and Japan are the most important market for automotive safety systems. Due to the increasing introduction of advanced car-based car systems in Western countries, the demand for automotive cyber security systems is increasing. Lifestyle changes and increased urbanization and purchasing power are expected to drive the cyber security market in the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Opportunities

In the connected vehicle ecosystem, a vehicle communicates with other vehicles and infrastructures that involve the data exchange. This data exchange is also a potential security threat as hackers can use it as an entry point. In addition to external communications, a connected vehicle has an internal communication channel for data exchange in the vehicle. It is important to secure these channels to minimize threats to critical systems that are interconnected.

Key Players

The major players identified across the value chain of global Automotive Cyber Security market include Argus Cyber Security Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Arilou Technologies, Harman International, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ESCRYPT Embedded Systems, Secunet AG, and others.

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

