Latin America Interior Car Accessories Market Registers Growth due to Increasing Vehicle Personalization Trends by Consumers

El nuevo informe de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Accesorios Interiores del Coche, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026’, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo de producto, el tipo de vehículo, el canal de distribución y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Interior Car Accessories Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis market, assessing on the basis of product type, vehicle type, distribution channel and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

Surging demand for passenger cars and trucks and rising electronic retail sales in the car aftermarket are prominent factors driving the market’s growth. An increasing inclination of consumers towards a comfortable and exciting driving experience is promoting the demand for personalization in the vehicles, which in turn, is stimulating the demand for interior car accessories in the region.

Additionally, the millennials and Gen Z are contributing significantly to the market growth. They are the biggest driving forces of the industry as they are likely to experiment with more customizations in their vehicles. The increasing demand for high-speed car accessories will further enhance the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Interior car accessories are additional devices or gadgets in the automotive sector that protect and enhance the appeal of the automobile and make the driving experience more convenient for consumers. These interior accessories in the car include seat covers, dashboards, cockpits, door panels, etc.

By product type, the market is divided into:

Covers

Electronic Accessories

Consoles and Organizers

Knobs

Dash Kits

Car Cushions and Pillows

Fragrance

Sunshades

Communication

Central Locking System

Car Mats

Interior Lighting

Others

Based on distribution channel, the industry is segmented into:

Aftermarket

OEM

By vehicle type, the industry can be categorized as:

Mini

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MUV

Sports-Car

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Others

Market Trends

Increasing consumer preferences towards enhanced and comfortable driving experiences increases the demand for interior car accessories in the Latin American region. One of the most important trends that have been witnessed in the market is the increasing demand for car protection accessories like gear lock, power lock and GPS security owing to the growing theft and accident activities. Because of these incidents, consumers are becoming more aware of security system accessories and are increasingly adopting these with time, thus accelerating the overall industry growth. Moreover, a substantial increase in the demand for speakers and other sound equipment by the consumers is witnessed in the Brazilian region, which is expected to augment the market growth in the prognostic period.

Key Industry Players

The major players in the industry are:

Sage Automotive Interiors

Distribuidora Automotriz JARI SA de CV

HF Audio

W. Espumas Ltda. (Woodbridge)

Bomber Speakers

Toyota Motor

Hyundai Motors

Suminoe Textile De Mexico

Covercraft Industries LLC

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

