Global Complex Event Processing (CEP) Market Future Demand and Growth Analysis with forecast 2025

Modern enterprises are becoming more data oriented by the day, due to which they rely too much on their enterprise data for business decision making. Enterprises nowadays generate huge volume of daily data. For instance, customer relationship management, transaction processing system, supply chain management or any other enterprise grade system, all generate mass volume of data. The growth of enterprise data is anticipated to rise massively in the coming years, increasing the demand for fast complex event processing (CEP) tools. Moreover, IoT-based solutions where high volume of data gets generated every second will accelerate the adoption rate of CEP software in the upcoming years.The technology has shown its market importance of low latency filtering, aggregating, correlating, and computing, based on a broad collection of chronological and real time streaming data.

Technology

Complex Event Processing (CEP) is a method of processing data combined from various sources to extract meaningful patterns or trends from them, which are referred to as threats. The technology has yet to realize its optimum potential in automating business process based on rule based algorithms and more efficient integration with business program management. It is imperative to sustain a minimum amount of latency alongside to have sustainable business environment. The main aim is to find a trade-off between the accuracy of the processing and the run time.

Market Dynamics

The CEP Market is projected to grow lucratively in the coming future owing to the Internet Revolution, Development in the field of Machine Learning and Data Analytics and rise in risk and complexity of the web. Lack of consistent results, Difficulties faced to generate a fool-proof system and event data management are the factors restraining the growth of CEP market. Automate business processes on rule-based algorithm, the need to reduce process complexity, and better integration with business program management are the growth opportunities for the Complex Event Processing market.

Market Segmentation

The Global CEP Market has been divided on the basis of applications, deployment models, service types, user types, and industries.Applications of CEP comprise algorithmic trading; electronic transaction monitoring; dynamic pre-trade analytics; data enrichment; fraud detection; governance, risk and compliance; asset management and predictive scheduling; geo-fencing and geospatial analysis. Deployment models are fragmented into cloud and on-premise.Service types include consulting; installation and maintenance; training and support; and managed service. In terms of User types,the market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. On the basis of Industries, The CEP market is further classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); transportation and logistics; healthcare; IT and telecommunication; retail; energy and utilities; manufacturing; government, and aerospace and defense; and others.

Geographic Analysis

North America commands the largest market share in global complex event processing (CEP) market, the reason being the growing adoption of CEP and increasing preferences of organizations to optimize workflow. Europe holds the second largest market share followed by Asia Pacific, which is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in global CEP market during the forecast period. The major factor for this rapid growth is increasing awareness among potential consumers for the need of implementation of CEP solutions which has enhanced the investments in this market in all the domains, as well as increasing technological innovations in the region. Rest of the world exhibits a sluggish growth rate.

Key Players

The leading suppliers or players in the CEP market are IBM, MAPR, Oracle, Microsoft, RedHat, Cloudera, Horton Works, Pivotal, Tibco Software, Huawei, Nestel Technologies Inc., Informatica Corp., Espertech Inc., SAP ESP and Cisco, and among others.

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

