Gelatin Market: Research Report Overview by Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Leading Players (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Extraction Material (Pig Skin, Bovine Hides, Cattle Bones, Others), Function (Stabilizer, Thickener, Gelling Agent, Others), End-User Industry (Food& Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Photography, Personal Care, Others) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Gelatin Market is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 4,254.3 million by 2026 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 7.88% during the forecast period (2021-2026) from US$ 2,714.9 million in 2019. Gelatin is a denatured protein derived from collagen (a component of animal connective tissue and bones) that is commonly used as a pure protein product in the food industry due to its outstanding gelling, emulsifying, binding, and stabilising properties. Snacks are taking the place of a variety of meals. Snacking has evolved into something more than a guilty pleasure or a tasty treat. Manufacturers and retailers may produce smarter, fresher, and cheaper offerings in smaller, more regular sizes.

Gelatin is described as the product obtained from the alkaline, acid, or enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen, the central protein portion of the bones, skin, and connective tissue of animals, including poultry and fish, according to the British National Formulary (BNF). The use of collagen peptide in the food and beverage industry has increased as consumer preferences for protein-rich diets and dietary supplements have grown. The amino acid glycine, which is especially essential for one’s wellbeing, is found in abundance in gelatin. Its stabilising, gelling, clarity, balance, foaming, emulsion formation and stabilisation, and film-forming properties make it commonly used in the food industry. It’s also used to clarify wines and juices, as well as in meat and dairy products, and since gelatin is a pure protein, it’s used in sports supplements and beverages. Because of their outstanding hydrolyzing enzymatic properties, polysaccharides have been a more important component of healthcare and food and beverage applications in recent years.

Tessenderlo Group, Rousselot, Capsugel, Nitta Gelatin Inc., Catelent Inc., Weishardt Group, Gelita AG, GelTech Solutions, Ewald Gelatine, and Genex are some of the prominent players operating in the global gelatin market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Extraction material, Pig Skin segment holds the major share”

The industry is divided into pig leather, bovine skins, cattle bones, and other extraction materials. In 2019, Pig Skin led the industry with a 42.2 percent share. Since pigskin produces a high volume of collagen, it is used to make gelatin in a wide scale. Pigskin is an excellent source of raw material because of its quick manufacturing process, short pretreatment time, and high product consistency.

“Amongst Function type, Stabilizer is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

The market is divided into stabiliser, thickener, gelling, and other segments based on application form. Gelatin, as a stabiliser, accounted for 39.7% of industry sales in 2019. Stabilizer currently dominates the gelatin market and is predicted to do so during the forecast period. The thickener, on the other hand, is expected to rise at the fastest rate over the projected period.

“Amongst End-user, Food & Beverage is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

The industry is divided into food & drinks, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, photography, personal care, and others based on end-user segmentation. With a market share of 30.6 percent in 2019, the Food & Beverage industry is projected to be the leading segment of the gelatin market during the forecast period. Gelatin is a hidden ingredient used by top chefs all over the world, allowing them to make extra-culinary magic for their customers.

“Europe represents one of the largest markets of Gelatin market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Gelatin market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC) and rest of the world has been conducted. In 2019, Europe brought in $1074.2 million in sales. The development of gelatin in Europe has been fueled by the disposable income, the introduction of strict regulatory policies to prevent the spread of bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), and healthier food goods, as well as improving economic conditions.

Customization Options:

