Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2021 – 2025

Critical infrastructure consists of the tangible and intangible assets that are vital to an economy or a society. If something were to happen to these critical assets of a country, the lives of many citizens of that country would be disrupted. Some examples of critical assets are facilities for transportation, communication and financial services among many others. Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) refers to all the activities that are carried out for being prepared or for being ready for incidents that affect a country’s or region’s critical infrastructure.Some examples of such incidents are natural disasters, equipment failures and terror attacks. The Global CIP Market consists of technologies to provide security from physical attacks as well as attacks on computer network systems.

End-users

The end users of CIP technologies include governments as well as private sector firms which provide critical infrastructure. In many instances, partnerships between the government and the private sector are needed for effective CIP implementation.

Market Dynamics

Infrastructure systems are increasingly becoming interdependent because of technological advancements. A lot of these systems are interlinked and thus failure of one system can cause serious trouble in other linked systems also. For example, abreach in the security of communication systems of a country will most probably also have an adverse impact on the transportation and the law-and-order facilities of the country. So, governments are placing strict regulations for ensuring effective CIP. Also, the awareness of the need for CIP is increasing fast. These factors are causing the CIP market to grow at a steady rate.

A lot of countries have many organizations and departments that take care of individual critical infrastructure systems. But these countries don’t have a body to study the dependencies between these infrastructure systems. Also, the dependencies are not easy to observe. If the linkage between the infrastructure systems is understood better, more importance would be given to CIP as the clarity of the actions required for protection would increase. Therefore, the growth rate of the CIP market could become a lot higher than it currently is.

Market Segmentation

The CIP market can be divided into 2 segments- Network security segment and physical security segment. The network security segment is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years because of the increasing importance and usage of networks in all countries. The physical security segment is also expected to grow fast because of the threat of terror attacks, potential wars and natural disasters.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

Given the importance that USA is giving to defense in the wake of terror threats and anticipated wars, North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The Middle Eastern and African markets are expected to grow at the fastest rate because of the increasing number of oil-related operations in the region which will require protection.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Honeywell International and Lockheed Martin Corporation of USA, Airbus Group of Netherlands, BAE Systems of UK and Huawei Technologies of China.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

