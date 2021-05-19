Global Data Center Security Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2021 to 2025

Security is a simple measure of protecting or privatizing. Data center Security is the shielding of the data center, which is the repository of all the information an organization has whether it is related to the customer data or the applications. This data center is one of the very important assets of the organizations, for its value addition to its business and they need to back them up with security to safeguard it. Development of data center security has helped in preservation of critical information as well as applications across environments with optimal protection.
End-user
The end-users are the organizations which have the data centers and are susceptible to attacks. Data centers security helps to make sure that they are fool proof from attacks and hacks and use the information at hand to optimize their business.
Market Dynamics
Privacy of data paves way to additional security measures in the organization. The increase in demand for the usage of user or application data to provide better insights will help the organizations in their business. The disruptive technologies like big data and Internet of things (IOT) help in getting the data. Since the advent of hacking in to personal or organizational data increased on a year on year basis, the increased need of data center security has also increased. This is the prime driver of the data center security market. The organizations are ready to invest in better security measures rather than risking their brand name which can be caused by the leakage of the data.
The ever evolving threats to penetrate in to an organizations data center is increasing. The need to improvise the security measures gives data center security market constant opportunities to key players in this filed to offer their services and cement their position in the market.
Market Segmentation
The market is segmented on the basis of Size of the data center, Type of service provided, Industry verticals, Solution provided. The further classification of these segments are given as
Based on size of the data center
Small Data Centers
Medium Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Mega Data Centers
Portable or Modular Data Centers
Based on the Service Provided
Managed security services
Security Consulting
Professional services
Based on the Industry Verticals
Banking/Financial Services
Consumer Goods and Retail,
Entertainment & Media
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Based on the type of solution provided
Physical Security Solutions (Monitoring & Video Surveillance etc.)
Logical security solutions (Compliance Management, Threat & Application Security Solution etc.)
Regional/Geographic Analysis
North America makes the majority of the Global Data Center Security Market followed by Asia Pacific. The key players are targeting the growing economies based on the fact that they are adopting the newest technologies such as cloud computing and building new data centers. The increased implementation of software defined data center is the prime driver of this market in Europe.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the Global Data Center Security Market include Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Dell, Fortinet, Honeywell International, Juniper Networks, Schneider Electric, Symantec and Trend Micro Inc.
