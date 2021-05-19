Global Deep Learning Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook, Forecast To 2025

The growth of the deep learning market can be attributed to the increasing demand for deep learning applications in different end-user industries such as medical, aerospace and defense, automotive, media and advertising, finance and others.

Market Dynamics

The key factors driving the growth of the market are the vast increases in the amount of data, significant improvements in machine learning algorithms and exponential advances in hardware speed. Deep learning helps humans to extend their capabilities as it can provide expert assistance. Of all the applications of deep learning image recognition holds the largest share of the deep learning market because of its use in industries such as aerospace and defense, media, I.T. and telecom, and advertising. The main hindrance for the growth of the market is increasing complexity in hardware due to the complex algorithm used in the deep learning technology.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services. The software segment held the maximum market share during 2015 and will continue to drive the growth prospects for the global deep learning system market in the forecast period. This is because of the rising demand for image data analysis among online marketing and security and surveillance companies On the basis of end users the market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Retail and Healthcare. Deep learning in the aerospace & defense sector contributed to over 20% of the market revenue in 2016 owing to its applicability spectrogram analysis, object detection & localization, remote sensing, identifying network anomalies, and malware detection.

Geographic Analysis

The Deep Learning Market is distributed over the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market in North America held a revenue share of over 45% in 2016. The presence of many companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Google in North America that offer platform for deep learning has made it a leading market share holder. Europe has contributed significantly to the industry growth as several new measures have been taken by the European Government for the development of the artificial intelligence sector in the region.

Key Players

Alphabet, LISA lab, Microsoft, Facebook, BVLC and Nervana Systems are the leading players in the global deep learning system market. Other prominent vendors in the market include Gridspace, Indico, MarianaIQ , Affectiva, Clarifai, Deep Genomics, Ripjar, Deep Instinct, Ditto Labs, Enlitic and MetaMind.

