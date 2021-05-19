Global Digital Commerce Software Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2025

A part of e-commerce, which is linked to the internet and online purchasing activities is referred to as digital commerce. Opportunities to drive commercial activities through digital channels have grown tremendously with the growth in internet and new digital technologies surfacing frequently.

Through a multitude of digital channels, incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments, social commerce through social media platforms such as Facebook, and even local commerce utilizing GPS technology to deliver personalized deals to consumers, based on their location, organizations can now generate revenues. In the overall enterprise applications software market, digital commerce software continues to be one of the fastest-growing verticals.

E-commerce software solutions which, in addition, to offering capabilities for managing back-end activities like order management, CRM, warehouse logistics, mobile support and tracking, data analytics, offer front-end for customer interaction as well, facilitate enterprises to sell their products online.

Market Dynamics

Various factors that have led to a significant growth in online sales around the world are consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, and variation in consumer preferences along with the availability of economical and reliable technology for safe transactions. Increase in the number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets has primarily fuelled the evolution of digital commerce.

However, since e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills, the industry is facing few challenges. Also, online retailers do not have suitable governance structure in place. Moreover, as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase, security remains prime concern for consumers.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digital Commerce Software Market has been segmented on the basis of component into software and services.

On the basis of deployment model, it is categorized into on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid.

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into retail, financial services, travel & tourism, communications, entertainment & media, and others.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The worldwide market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and European regions.US, Japan, China, UK and Germany are the top contributors in driving the growth for digital commerce market.

Key Players

The major players of the global digital commerce software market include IBM Corporation, Demandware, Oracle Corporation, Hybris AG, Inc., Magento, Apttus Corporation, Inc., Digital River, Inc., CloudCraze Software LLC, NetSuite Inc. and Elastic Path Software Inc., among others.

