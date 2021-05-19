Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application and Forecast 2021 to 2025

Emotional Detection and Recognition (EDR) is a technology that tracks consumers connect towards a specific brand and how it affects the sales of that particular brand. But now with the developments EDR has evolved from simple tracking to making them more effective by digging deep into brand presentation. The need for sophisticated and advanced technologies to standardize emotions detection is fuelling the market to grow at global level. The Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market is forecasted to grow annually at a cumulative rate (CAGR) of 27.5%, estimating to reach the market value of USD 20,000 million by 2021.

Market Segment and Share

With the estimation that the global emotion detection and recognition market to grow at 27.5% CAGR, the market is segmented on the basis of the type, software tool, application, end user and on the basis of geography.

Further segmentation on the basis of:

Type- Feature Extraction, 3D modelling, Pattern Recognition, Language Processing and Bio-Sensors Technology

Software Tools- Facial Expression Recognition, Bio sensing, Apps and Voice and Speech Recognition segments

Application- Healthcare, Transport, Logistics, Law Enforcement and surveillance, and Gaming

End Users- Enterprise, Defense, Security agencies, commercial, etc.

Geographies- Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa

Driving Force

The driving factors for the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market are the boom of wearable technologies, Internet of Things, and increasing number of smartphones.

Major Players in the Market

Major players in the Global Emotion Detection and Recognition (EDR) Market are Emotient, Affectiva, nViso, Realeyes, Noldus, Tobi, and SightCorp

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

