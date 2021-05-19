Global Endpoint Security Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2021- 2025

Endpoint Security are products and services that protect endpoints and devices used by organisations and individuals from malwares, Trojans, viruses, as well as advanced threats like advanced persistent threats. The global Endpoint Security market was valued at USD XXX Billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD XXX Billion by 2019, at a CAGR of XX% between 2013 and 2019.

Web and email security are vulnerable to malware attack for both industrial and household users. In most cases endpoint security solutions are employed in the protection of web and email point attacks, but in case of bigger organizations additional and separate web and email protection solutions are implemented to support their general protection systems. The need of software as a service based security solutions in industrial and personal uses are driving factor for usage of software based solutions. These solutions are appropriate for most organisations, due to their easy installations and low cost.

Market Dynamics

The major driving factors for this market is the increasing risks of malware attacks and IT risks which threaten the security of data of organisations, rising use of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in establishments and rise in risk of endpoint attacks in mobile and web applications.

However, the presence of free antivirus solutions and their growing use and popularity among users is posing as a hindrance to this market as vendors are facing low price value for solutions and are unable to attract more buyers.

Market Segmentation

The Global Endpoint Security Market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, service, organisation size, vertical and region. Further bifurcation is presented below:

On the basis of Solution

o Anti-virus

o Firewall

o Intrusion Prevention

o Anti-spyware/Anti-malware

o Endpoint Application Control

o Endpoint Device Control

o Others

Anti Virus segment in this bifurcation is expected to grow at the highest rate.

On the basis of Deployment Type

o On premises

o Cloud

On the basis of Service

o Consulting

o Training and Support

o Managed Services

On the basis of Organisation Size

o Enterprises

o Small Medium Businesses (SMBs)

On the basis of Vertical

o Government & Defense

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o IT and Telecom

o Manufacturing

o Transportation

o Healthcare

o Education

o Retail

o Energy and Utilities

o Others

On the basis of Region

o North America

o Europe

o Asia Pacfic

o Middle East and Africa

o Rest of the World

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America Middle East. North America is the dominant shareholder in the global market. This is due to the presence of a large number of endpoint security providers in the region, fast adoption of new technology in the region and penetration of internet in North America. Europe follows North America in the global market. However Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the forecast period due to the stringent regulations for protection against threats, increasing adoption of Bring Your Own Device technology by various organisations and SMBs, and the rising number of threats in the internet.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Endpoint Security and determine its future are: Avast Software, Blue Coat Systems, Check Point Software, CipherCloud, Cisco Systems, Clearswift, Digital Guardian, ESET, F-Secure, Gemalto, HP, IBM, Microsoft, Kaspersky Lab, Panda Security, Proofpoint, SafeNet, Sophos, Trustwave, and Watch Guard Technologies Symantec, Intel Security, eEye Digital Security, AVG Technologies, security service providers, such as Bit9 and Fortinet; system integrators, such as Knowledge Consulting Group and Space Hellas S.A., and various consulting firms like Accenture, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young.

