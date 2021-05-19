Global Enterprise Servers Market Size, Outlook, Trend and Forecast,2021-2025

A server is a computer program that provides a service to another computer program and its user i.e., it accepts and responds to requests made by another program, known as a client. In a crude way, we can call any device that runs server software a server. The main use of servers is to manage network resources. Servers can work on single computers or on an inter-connected network of computers. Enterprise Servers are computer servers having programs required to collectively serve the needs and requirements of not just an individual user but an entire enterprise. Sun Microsystems’ servers with Linux or UNIX-based Solaris systems, IBM iSeries systems and Hewlett-Packard (HP) systems are a few examples of enterprise servers.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth of the enterprise servers market are the increasing demand for x86 servers, growing use of analytics and big data processing software across industries, growth in cloud computing solutions and services market and rising demand for big data analytics. The factors acting as a constraint to the growth of the enterprise servers market are the high level of technical skills required for the installation and maintenance of enterprise servers, huge installation costs and high initial investment required.

Market Segmentation

The Global Enterprise Servers Market has been segmented into five types on the basis of operating system, chip type, operating system bits, verticals and geography.

Segmentation by Operating System

LINUX OS

Windows OS

UNIX OS

Segmentation by Chip Type

Reduced Instruction Set Computing (RISC)

Complex Instruction Set Computing (CISC)

Segmentation by Operating System bits

64-bit Enterprise Servers

32-bit Enterprise Servers

64-bit enterprise servers are the major revenue generators in this segment.

Segmentation by Verticals

Manufacturing Industry

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance Sector

Retail Sector

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Healthcare Industry

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

North America contributes the most revenue in this segment followed closely by Europe. North America and Europe are also expected to lead the way even when it comes to growth rate.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe are traditional powerhouses in the global enterprise servers market and command a significant share of the global revenues. Growth across the globe is expected to be flat as companies struggle to decide whether to deploy workloads on premises or off. Asia Pacific has high future growth potential as adoption of enterprise servers is fast increasing in this region.

Key Players

The Key players in the global enterprise servers market are Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo, Oracle Corporation, ODM Direct, Sun Microsystems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Unisys Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Super Micro Computer, Inc.

