Kerala Dairy Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Forecast Period of 2021-2026.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Kerala Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Kerala dairy market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): 2.2 billion litres

Dairy Products have various health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of osteoporosis, strengthening muscles, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The dairy industry is still highly unorganized, with many small and marginal dairy farmers, including a significant opportunity for market expansion in the area. Kerala has a rapidly growing dairy sector in India. Cow milk and buffalo milk are the most common types of milk produced in the state. Cow milk is projected to be one of the market’s leading product segments. Consumers’ hectic lifestyles, growing working population, and growing health consciousness have increased the shift toward nutritious and ready-to-eat dairy products. Many affluent customers in Kerala who prefer value-added and premium dairy products contribute to the organized dairy sector’s development.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dairy products are described as items made from the milk of cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep, and other animals. These products are essential in the daily diet because they contain healthy nutrients such as calcium, potassium, protein, vitamins, magnesium, zinc, and fats.

The market can be divided into the following segments on the basis of type:

• Liquid Milk

• Ghee

• Curd

• Paneer

• Ice Cream

• Table Butter

• Skimmed Milk Powder

• Frozen/Flavoured Yoghurt

• Fresh Cream

• Lassi

• Butter Milk

• Cheese

• Flavoured Milk

• UHT Milk

• Dairy Whitener

• Sweet Condensed Milk

• Infant Food

• Others

Market Trends

The Indian economy’s sustained growth has resulted in rapid urbanization, increased consumer purchasing power, and changes in dietary habits. The Kerala dairy market is being driven by the numerous untapped opportunities provided by the regional industry, which has attracted several private companies and investors. The sector is also supported by the government of India’s various initiatives to help grow the dairy sector by assisting rural milk farmers and milk cooperatives. Among the initiatives are dairy production schemes in Kerala and establishing a dairy farmers welfare fund board. These elements are also expected to boost business growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Sapins Farm Products Pvt. Ltd., Aroma Milk Products, and Nestlé S.A., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

