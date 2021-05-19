Global Automotive Piston Market to be Driven by the Rising Automotive Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Piston Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global automotive piston market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, material types, piston types, shapes, coating types, fuel types, vehicle types, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026):
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 4.6 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
In developed and emerging economies around the world, the rising automotive industry and increasing vehicle sales are major factors expected to drive the growth of the automotive piston market over the forecast period. Furthermore, a key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing engine downsizing trend in the automotive sector, resulting in increasing demand among end-users for powerful and lighter automotive pistons.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Automotive piston is a cylindrical-shaped engine part that slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to the force generated during the combustion process by gas expansion. The piston system includes the piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the force produced by the connecting rod to the crankshaft. The piston produces mechanical energy that propels the movement of the crankshaft, which in turn drives the vehicle wheels.
On the basis of component, the industry is divided into:
- Piston Head
- Piston Ring
- Piston Pin
- Others
Based on material type, the market can be bifurcated into:
- Steel
- Aluminium
By piston type, the industry is segmented into:
- Trunk Piston
- Crosshead Piston
- Slipper Piston
- Deflector Piston
On the basis of shapes, the industry is divided into:
- Flat-Top Piston
- Bowl Piston
- Dome Piston
Based on coating type, the industry is segmented into:
- Thermal Barrier Coating Piston
- Dry Film Lubricating Coating Piston
- Oil Shedding Coating Piston
On the basis of fuel type, the industry is divided into:
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Alternate Fuel
By vehicle type, the market is segmented into:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- High Commercial Vehicle
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The Asia Pacific market for automotive pistons accounted for one of the largest shares of sales, along with the European market. The strong presence in these regions of car manufacturers and the high sales of commercial vehicles in countries such as China, India, South Korea, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom are key factors supporting the growth of the regions’ automotive piston market. Due to the growing demand for luxury passenger and commercial vehicles in countries, such as Canada and the US, North America’s automotive piston industry is expected to experience moderate growth in terms of CAGR in the global market.
Explore the full report with the table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-piston-market
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are MAHLE GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Shriram Pistons and Rings Limited, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Antiplatelet Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/antiplatelet-drugs-market
Automotive Seats Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-seats-market
Tribulus Terrestris Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tribulus-terrestris-extract-market
Xenon Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/xenon-gas-market
Neon Gas Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/neon-gas-market
Wearable Technology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wearable-technology-market
Portable Bluetooth Speakers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-bluetooth-speakers-market
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-market
Arginine Supplement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/arginine-supplement-market
Testosterone Test Kits Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/testosterone-test-kits-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.https://bisouv.com/