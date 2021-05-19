Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2021-2027

The growing demand from the aerospace industry and the growth of the healthcare industry are driving market growth.
Market Size – USD 80.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.
Reports and Data has recently published a Global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Market research report which is a 100+ paged report covering crucial statistical and analytical data spread through the entirety of the report and covers a comprehensive TOC on the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing industry. The report is a systematic representation of the global Hybrid Additive Manufacturing business sphere comprising of key features such as regulatory framework, trading rules, manufacturing and production, sales statistics, sales network, distribution channels, and revenue estimation. The research report is formulated with the aim to help the reader gain a clear understanding of dynamics of the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing industry and enable them to make strategic decisions to gain robust foothold in the market.
Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include
Equispheres, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Voxeljet AG, Hoganas AB, Renishaw PLC, Materialise NV, 3D Systems Corporation, GKN PLC, ExOne GmbH, and Arcam AB, among others.
The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Titanium
- Aluminum
- Steel
- Nickel
- Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Aerospace
- Tooling and Mold
- Medical
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Repair
- Production
- Prototype
Regional analysis of the market comprises key data about regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends in each region, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players on each region. It also offers a country-wise analysis as follows:
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Advantages of Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Report:
- Identification and analysis of the market size and competition
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data
- Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research
- Extensive regional analysis of the Hybrid Additive Manufacturing industry
- Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio
- SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape
- Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions
- Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations
The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to gain a robust footing in the industry. Furthermore, the report offers key insights into overall industry outlook, product portfolio, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, growth trends, production and consumption patterns, strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, and key opportunities and growth prospects.
