Global Hybrid Cloud Market Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2025

The National Institutes for Standards in Technology (NIST) defines hybrid cloud as ‘a composition of two or more distinct cloud infrastructures (private, community, or public) that remain unique entities, but are bound together by standardized or proprietary technology that enables data and application portability’. In basic terms, it is a computing platform that integrates private and public cloud networks.

The advantage of using a purely public cloud is its economical nature and scalability, while the advantage of using a purely private cloud is its speed, security and reliability. Hybrid cloud merges the advantages of both by allowing businesses to use either as per application. For example- a private cloud should be used in case of confidential or sensitive data, while a public cloud can be used for generic data that is shared with a large number of people. This also makes distributed computer tasks easy to handle and efficient to execute. Another positive is that it provides more flexibility and multiple options for data deployment.

End-user/Technology

Although a hybrid cloud generally consists of a public cloud service and a private cloud on-premises, it could also be comprised of multiple public clouds accessed from different providers. The decision depends upon the business processes used and the type of data to be deployed by the firm. Currently, a combination of a public cloud service and traditional IT systems are used- since many businesses are yet to make the switch to a private cloud network.

An important prerequisite for hybrid cloud to work with private service is that the private clouds ought to have the access and compatibility with the public cloud providers. Also, stable network connectivity is required.

Hybrid clouds work on the following layers:

Infrastructure: Combination of virtual machines from different cloud services

Application: The SaaS, i.e. Software as a Service layer- it describes a setup where the SaaS provided, or the IT systems are present at a centered location. Data integrators work on this level.

Market Dynamics

The market is moving towards the use of hybrid clouds from the traditional IT systems. There are multiple factors driving this shift.

Following are some reasons

Growing awareness of the efficiency in business processes through the use of hybrid cloud.

Exponentially increasing amount of business data

Multiple applications of Internet of Things across industries

Increasing need for data crunching through the use of sophisticated analytics tools- which work well with the presence of cloud networks due to their flexibility and compatibility allowing the smooth conversion and storage of data in the operational databases of the companies.

However, there are some restrictions that deter firms from readily switching to hybrid cloud services.

Following are some reasons

High installation cost relative to the single cloud network

Apprehension towards the use of a new technology due to possible security issues. Although, this has been countered by methods like information decentralization and encryption.

Market Segmentation

The global market can be segmented on the following criteria:

Application: Data security, data hosting, orchestration, and data recovery

End-use sector: CFSI, IT and telecommunication, government, healthcare, retail, logistics

Size of organization: Large, medium, small

Service model: IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), PaaS (Platformas a Service) , and SaaS (Softwareas a Service)

Geography

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The hybrid cloud market in the Asia-Pacific region is in the growth phase, and is the steadiest growing region for the market. The reasons attributed to the same include increasing usage of data centers and demand for large, unified solutions for data sharing paradigm. However, given the current scenario, North America is projected to account for the largest market share.

Opportunities

Currently, a large share of the cloud market is occupied by the public cloud computing market. But, the private and hybrid cloud systems are growing at a tremendous rate- that are expected to gain importance in the years to come.

The exponential growth of the analytics market- that favors the use of hybrid cloud environments due to their scalability and flexibility. This results in excellent opportunities to the hybrid cloud solution as well as service vendors- who provide their services to the businesses.

Key Players

The key players in the hybrid cloud market include the following:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AT&T

CA Technologies

Cisco

Dell Inc.

Google Cloud

HP Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

