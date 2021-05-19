Global In Memory Computing Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2025

Data is everywhere, be it financial services, user data management, competitors analysis, real time computing, there can be en number of other purpose which can be served. For e.g.: Analytics is a science of raw data examining, meaningful pattern analysis and drawing conclusions at various levels, hence this calls for high demand of effective and simple data access technology together with coherent analytics and transactional functionality.

In-Memory Computing (IMC) is a technology which helps in storing data in Random Access Memory (RAM) of the server rather than in complicated relational databases operating on slow disk drives. This technology was developed by SAP, called High-Speed Analytical Appliance (HANA), ituses a technique called sophisticated data compression to store data in RAM. This results in HANA’s performance faster than standard disk by 10,000times.

Few user applications could be:

-Big Data

-Financial fraud Prevention

-Banking

-Government

MARKET DYNAMICS

Its projected growth was USD 1 billion however the market was valued at USD 6.942 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.927 billion by 2022.Growing trend towards enhancing the RAM size is also expected to provide manynew ways for IMC growth. Government initiatives such as Unique Identification Card (UID) creates abundance of demand as to increase digitization at national level could catapult need for IMC.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market can be segmented based on two categories

-In-memory data management:It aims at providing organizations with optimum utilization of large amount of data specifically for strategic advantages, high processing speeds, decreased anomalies and hence increasing productivity.

-In-memory application: It helps those organizations which aim at developing applications that perform complex transactions and run advanced queries.

IMC can be segmented on basis of sales, product and revenue as well:

1. Medium and small business 2. Large Enterprises

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

Considering market study on geographical regions, the America aims at accounting for almost 48% of the total shares of the IMC market by 2020 and will also dominate this market in the upcoming forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is one of the growing regions in the IMC market. Increasing volume of big data together with presence of a large number of SMBs are the core drivers of the region. The Asia-Pacific region can cater to various market verticals partly because of growing number of SMBs and highly skilled workforce which represents huge potential for growth in this market. However maximum revenue will be derived from US and Canada region.

Future Possibilities

With high population and high data availability will bring the need to manage huge data, which will instigate users to increase RAM size, and hence will increase the cost. Huge data storage raises the risk of Cyber-crime/theft, thus making identities and information more vulnerable. Increasing use of RAM and DRAM has led to high system cost, which could also be one of the reasons of change in demand over the next seven years.

Key Players

SAP SE, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, GridGaiN, MicroSoft.

