Global Insurance Telematics Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional outlook, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2021 to 2025

Telematics is amalgamation of the words telecommunications’ and informatics’. It is the use of wireless devices and black box technologies to transmit data in real time back to the organization. It has gained popularity among urban population across developed and emerging economies. The concept of insurance telematics is fairly new but has gained strong traction in highly competitive insurance sector. Products which are based on telecommunications are widely used in telematics through combination of computers and telecommunications services. These are mainly used in data transmission in automobiles in real time.

Get Sample Reports Here – https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065180

Insurance telematics is a device that can be integrated with consumer vehicles and provide them critical information. It is primarily used by automobile insurance companies in order to track driving behaviour of the customer and based on it change the insurance premiums. Some of the inherent features of telematics include IoT- Internet of Things, data analytics, cloud computing etc. incorporating health tracking device and various other insurance plans help the insurance companies to make impact in the daily lives of their customers.

Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors driving the Global Insurance Telematics Market are growing curiosity and enthusiasm among customers to have connectivity with vehicles, rapid developments in mobile industry that enables information at finger tips and increased market penetration of smart phones, etc. as there is increase in digital savvy customer, these technology enabled products will aid the growth of market. Growth of IoT and machine learning also helps in developing insurance telematics market. Growth in construction industry also helps in growth of market as insurance also offers premium based on the building systems. However, it also gives birth to some challenges like lack of knowledge of these advanced technologies and huge burden of designing the IoT applications and machine learning based on company’s policy and government regulations.

Market Segmentation

The Global Insurance Telematics Market is segregated based on type of size of organisations, deployment, telematics, applications, end users and region. On the basis of size of organisation the global insurance telematics market is segmented to small and medium enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of deployment the market is divided into Cloud deployment and On-premise deployment.

Based on telematics, the market is segmented into automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and aftermarket. Based on applications, the market is segmented into services and solutions. On the basis of end users the market is segmented as i.e. transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, healthcare, insurance, government agencies, etc.

Geographic Analysis

Geographic all, the market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific is expected to be the market leader as there is increasing number of automobiles sold in the region. Increasing population and rising disposal income are key factors in increasing sales. LAMEA is also growing in this market due to the evolution of government regulations for safety and security of drivers and vehicles.

Key players

Major companies in this market are Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group Plc. Ford Motors, BMW, Hughes Telematics Inc., Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Zurich Financial Services, Telefonica, CoverBox Ltd., etc.

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

1412, Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018