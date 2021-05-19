North America Air Barrier Market to be Driven by Growing End Use Sectors in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Air Barrier Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America air barrier market assessing the market based on its segments like membrane type, application, end use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.6 Billion

USD 1.6 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-26): 4.22%

4.22% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2 Billion

The weather barrier industry includes a significant section called air barrier. The air barrier protects the building’s critical components, such as the walls, roofs, and foundation, from corrosion and chemical damage. As a result, it guarantees the buildings’ upkeep and extends their lives. Air barrier materials provide an airtight barrier in a wide range of temperatures while also ensuring the structure’s long-term durability. Moisture movement, airflow, heat flow, and other radiations that come into contact with the building are all regulated and managed by air barriers. Moisture is carried by airflow, which has an effect on a material’s long-term performance and structural integrity.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Since air leakage results in a large amount of moisture being transmitted through diffusion, as opposed to vapour diffusion, an air barrier is critical in waterproofing.

The following are the different membrane types available on the market:

Sheet Applied

Fluid Applied

The sheet-applied air barrier is a self-adhesive membrane that controls air leakage and moisture transmission in walls. The fluid-applied air barriers are available in synthetic rubber and vapor permeable formulations.

Based on application, the air barrier industry can be segmented into:

The industry finds diverse end-uses into:

The report also covers regional markets of North America air barrier market such as the United States and Canada. The market in the United States can be further divided into New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West regions, while the Canadian market can be additionally segmented into Northern Canada, British Columbia, Alberta, the Prairies, Central Canada, and Atlantic Canada regions.

Market Trend

The growing demand for air barriers in North America is being driven by the construction and infrastructure industries. Because of increasing disposable income and rapid urbanisation, countries like the United States and Canada lead the North American region. Owners and building codes are driving up demand for energy-efficient buildings, which is driving up demand for air barriers. The air barrier prevents heat from entering the building from the outside or the inside, lowering heating and cooling costs and increasing convenience for the property owner. As a result, air barriers have green building certification, further improving the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are RPM International Inc., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., WR Meadows, Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Mark Beamish Waterproofing, SOPREMA, Inc., Henry Company, Dryspace, Inc, and 3M, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

