Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market to be Driven by the Growing Environmental Issues in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global biodegradable food service disposables market, assessing the market based on its segments like raw material type, product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.6 Billion

USD 2.6 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

6% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.7 Billion

The environmental issues as a result of the increased use and disposal of paper disposables have given the biodegradable food service disposables market significant opportunities to expand. Moreover, plastic bans in a number of countries, as well as increased consumer understanding of the environmental effects of plastic and paper disposables, have resulted in a preference for entirely biodegradable alternatives. Factors like rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and an on-the-go food culture are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Components used to serve food and drinks that are made from natural raw materials and are easy to dispose of are known as biodegradable food service disposables. These goods have no negative environmental effects and are therefore considered safe to consume.

The industry is segmented on the basis of raw material type into:

Pulp and Paper

Biopolymers

Leaves

Wood

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into:

Cups

Clamshells and Containers

Plates

Cutleries

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

The business to business (B2B) segment is further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, and others.

Regionally, the industry can be segregated into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

An increasing number of manufacturers in the biodegradable food service disposables market are forming alliances, especially with bioplastic injection moulding service providers. For instance, Danimer Scientific, a biopolymer manufacturer headquartered in the United States, recently partnered with UrthPact LLC to develop biodegradable drinking straws for the food service industry. Danimer Scientific’s biopolymer is the raw material. Researchers from the University of Georgia (UGA) and the New Materials Institute have verified that the raw materials are biodegradable. Such collaborations are expected to provide a boost to the biodegradable food service disposables market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dart Container Corporation, Pactiv LLC, WestRock Company, and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

