Global Plasma Feed Market to be Driven by Growing Demand for Alternative Protein Sources in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Plasma Feed Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global plasma feed market assessing the market based on its segments like source, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.5 Billion

USD 2.5 Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-26): 5%

5% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.4 Billion

The plasma feed market has expanded globally as demand for alternative protein sources in the feed industry has increased. The rising demand for high-quality pet food and the need to implement sustainable food production methods are two major factors propelling the plasma feed industry forward. People’s propensity to treat animals as family members has resulted in a strong demand for higher-quality pet food, resulting in increased plasma feed acceptance in pet food. The use of natural and bioactive ingredients is becoming increasingly common in the pet food industry. This is attributed to factors such as the growth of the pet population and clients’ attitudes toward their pets as friends or family members.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Plasma feed is a type of feed that contains plasma proteins derived from animals as a component. Source and application segments can be used as the criteria for differentiation of the plasma feed industry.

By source, industry is divided into:

Porcine

Bovine

Others

The industry can be divided into the following categories based on its application:

Swine Feed

Pet Food

Aquafeed

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trend

The tendency of people to humanise pets and treat them as family members has resulted in a high demand for better quality pet food, which is expected to be a major factor of plasma feed adoption in pet food. The use of natural and bioactive ingredients is becoming increasingly common in the pet food industry. This can be due to a variety of factors, including the growing pet population and consumer attitudes toward their pets as companions or family members. Because of its water-binding strength, emulsifying properties, and palatability, plasma protein provides many advantages during the manufacturing process, which drives demand for plasma feed among manufacturers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are SARIA Group (Daka Denmark A/S), Darling Ingredients Inc., Lauridsen Group Inc., Kraeber & Co GmbH, Sera Scandia A/S, Lican Food, Puretein Agri LLC, Veos Group, Rocky Mountain Biologicals, and Lihme Protein Solutions, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

