Global Location Analytics Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Global Location Analytics Market uses the integration of the location-based 3D data with the Business Intelligence (BI) Data to make important business decisions.Nowadays, information based on geographic location can be easily gathered using numerous sources such as Cameras, GPS Systems, Social Media Channels and Sensors used in mobile devices. Information gathered geographically helps in the data interpretation, analysis, and prediction of future data. This is especially useful in Disaster Management systems where location analytics helps in disaster prevention. The Real-Time data, combined with the Historical Data helps in identifying the disaster-prone areas. Location Analytics is also widely used in Military to keep a watch on the activities of the opponents. It is also used in courier services, to keep a record of the locations of delivery vehicles. Location Analysis helps in identifying patterns of activities based on geographic location, which can be used for the enhancement of businesses. For example: Companies can identify which location is the most profitable for them by identifying the pattern of spending location-wise. Also, the emergence of IOT (Internet of Things) and the growing ease of availability and connectivity of large data is one of the major factors that are leading to the increasing use of Location Analysis.

Get Sample Reports Here – https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065186

End-users

The end users of the Global Location Analytics Market mainly include the BFSI, Government and Healthcare Sector, Transportation Departments, IT and Telecom Industry, Retail, Energy and Utilities and other such sectors.

Market Dynamics

The market for Global Location Analytics is currently booming due to the growth in the retail market, advancement in technology and growing concern towards customer satisfaction. It is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 23.4%. The overall market for location-based analytics is expected to be worth $16.43 Billion by 2021. Historical as well as real-time information help in the predictive analysis of data for the enterprises. This helps in selection of a better target audience and thus helps in focussing the time and energy towards the correct customers. However, there are certain issues of concern, some of them being error-prone databases, security and privacy breaches, which are hindering the growth of the Global Location Analytics Market. But solutions have been devised to tackle these problems such as data analytics and web analytics. Thus the Global Location Analytics Market is expected to grow at a rapid rate.

Market Segmentation

The Global Location Analytics Market is segmented into the following categories:

1. Application – The market is again divided into Emergency Response Management, Customer Experience Management,Risk Management, Predictive Assets Management, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Planning And Optimization, Remote Monitoring, and Sales & Marketing Optimization

2. Component – Services and Solutions

3. Deployment Model -Cloud-Based and On-Premises

4. Geography-North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa

5. Industry Vertical-IT, Consumer Goods, Retail, BFSI, Logistics, Transportation,Defense, Energy, and Utilities

6. Location – Based on the location, the market is sub-classified as Indoor and Outdoor

7. Organization Size – Based on the organization size, the market is sub-classified as Small. Medium and Large Organizations

Regional/Geographic Analysis

America is currently dominating the Global Location Analytics Market due to the early adoption of technology with increasing number of trade relationships of America with other countries. Location analytics and location intelligence have been adopted by other regions also including Europe and APAC region where goods’ tracking has become extremely convenient. The manufacturing hubs of the world – China and Japan are also not behind in adoption of this technology. Globalization and increase in exports and imports are also facilitating the market growth of location analytics.

Key Players

The major players in this field are Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Alteryx, Inc., Tibco Software Inc., ESRI, Galigeo, Pitney Bowes, and SAS Institute, Inc.

Report Contents

Regional Analysis

Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

1412, Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018