Global Marketing Automation Software Market By Type, Application, and Region – Global Forecast 2021 – 2025

Businesses today are taking their marketing efforts much more seriously than what they used to probably a decade ago. The demand for Marketing Automation Software Market is picking up pace globally and marketing analysts believe it to be slated to grow at 9% CAGR annually for the next 5 years. Coupled with the recent boom in the cloud computing segment, companies are now taking bold initiatives across all the spheres of their business. The marketing automation software helps the businesses organize their marketing initiatives better, coordinate across internal teams and streamline their offerings and services to satisfy their customers. Many small and medium scale enterprises have risen to the foray and thus this market has received a huge boost in terms of its future potential.

The end-user for the marketing automation software are businesses who are looking to integrate their marketing initiatives under a single umbrella. The digital era has ushered a rise in exposure to technology and information at the click of a button in form of smartphones and internet and thus this has propelled most of the businesses to shift their marketing strategy to the online space. So much so that customers are increasingly interacting with businesses regarding information on products and services digitally. The recent rise in CRM initiatives by businesses through SaaS, cloud computing and other proprietary software have also served as key drivers for this industry.

Market Dynamics

The gen Y customer of today is exposed to information from a gazillion sources through social media marketing, email marketing, web marketing, mobile marketing and what not. The businesses do all that they can to be among the frontrunners for the brand recall in the minds of their customers for their offerings. The small and medium enterprises use these channels aggressively as it presents a level playing field even against behemoths with years of market experience in their arsenal. It also shields them against the need to employ additional workforce as automation kicks in. Companies are beginning to reap the rewards of investing early in the marketing automation software and late-movers are increasingly catching up. The demand is constantly on the rise as companies look to launch more and more advertisement campaigns and promotional strategy towards their customer segments. The need to make these marketing automation software packages available at low costs for the small and medium businesses with a relatively low turnover has caught the attention of the package vendors and they are rapidly customizing their offering with additional features at multi-layered prices. Of late, it has been evident that there has been a lot of market consolidation among these vendors in the form of mergers and acquisition to enhance their customer base and diversify their portfolio.

Market Segmentation

In terms of geography, most of the revenue of these vendors come from the Americas particularly the USA in North America. The other such regions of importance are the EMEA and the APAC region. The market could also be segmented into the specific industries that they operate under namely healthcare, hospitality, education, manufacturing, and retail. The deployment model also varies as companies have the option to deploy the automation software package in their facility or avail the service remotely through cloud interface. The size of the customer (businesses in this case) also determines the kind of marketing automation software packages customized and could be segregated into big or small scale businesses on the basis of their revenue. Also, one of the major segmentation is the kind of solution offered through the automation software package. This could encompass either only a single solution or a combination of many solution packages like social media marketing. email marketing, inbound marketing, lead generation, web & mobile marketing. Based on the requirement and price, such packages are being made available to businesses of all sizes at affordable prices.

Opportunities

The criticality of generating a lead, converting them and then ensuring that they stay a loyal customer for a longer period, as an idea is rapidly gaining momentum. In order to gain in the long run, the market for marketing automation looks bright for now. As more and more people gain access to smartphones and internet, in particular, the developing countries, the market is only going to grow much wider both in size and opportunity. The ability to customize every offering according to the needs of a particular business rather than an entire segment would be a key competitive advantage in days to come.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Hubspot, Salesforce, IBM, Act-on software, Oracle, Adobe systems and Infusionsoft

