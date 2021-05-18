Global Mobile Backhaul Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021 – 2025

With the growing number of smartphones, their increasing use and the need to stay connected always,increasing adoption rate of 3G and 4G networks and increasing technological innovations and advancements, this market is expected to boom during the forecast duration of 2017-2022. The network operators will be in need of additional bandwidth as the transition of wireless networks is evolving from voice-only traffics to networks supporting both voice and high-speed data services. A successful backhaul business strategy can be implemented by the service providers by understanding the below three factors critical in choosing the correct technology, network and architecture:

> Wireless 2G/3G standards

> Cell site capacity requirements

> Performance metrics

End-user/Technology

Mobile Backhaul (MBH) is the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to wireline networks, which are subsequently connected to data centers that host the content and applications accessed by mobile usersboth human and machine.

The various technologies used for mobile backhaul include:

> E1/T1

> Carrier Ethernet

> DSL

The end-users of this technology are the clients of the service providers.

Market Dynamics

As the network traffic has shifted from voice-only to voice plus high data, the mobile operators and service providers have an increasing need for massive networking capacity and connectivity, which has led to an increase in its demand. Owing to this high demand, the service providers are moving towards the mobile backhaul technology so as to reduce their costs associated with meeting these high network capacities. The value chain of this market includes the suppliers i.e. the backhaul equipment manufacturers, the solution and service providers, the system integrators, the operators and the end-users of this technology.

Market Segmentation

The Mobile Backhaul Market is basically divided into segments based on the type of service, equipment and region.

The equipment segment includes the below:

> Millimeter wave equipment

> Microwave equipment

> Test and Measurement equipment

> Sub-6 GHz Equipment

The services segment includes the below:

> Professional services

> Integration services

> Network services

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

Geographically, the global mobile backhaul market is divided into the below region-wise segments:

> APAC

> North America

> Europe

> Rest of the World

With big players like AT & T and high technological innovations, North America is the leader for the mobile backhaul market. It is followed by APAC where the demand for smartphone is very high and still increasing and hence, has a high growth scope for the mobile backhaul market.

Opportunities

As there are increasing technological innovations in this market, there are a lot of opportunities for this market to bloom in the forecast duration. There are many techniques, technologies and flavours of providing mobile or cellular backhaul. With increasing bandwidths and a greater number of base stations being used, an increasing variety of options like copper, fiber, microwave etc. to provide the cellular backhaul. There rising GHz spectrum band and the 5G wireless technology adds to the available opportunities for this market to grow.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cisco, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, AT & T, Broadcom Corporation, Atcatel-Lucent, Juniper and ZTE. Apart from these, Actelis Networks, Adtran, Adva Optical Networking, and Alvarion are some of the emerging vendors in this market space.

