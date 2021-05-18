Multi Screen Advertising Market Global Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Forecasts to 2021 -2025

In today’s technologically advancing world, most of the media consumption occurs in front of a screen. Typically every adult now has four screens – Mobile, Tablet, PC and Television. These devices are being used in sync to make life easier. Among these four, laptop is predominantly used. Most companies have advertising as a top priority in their budgets. Traditionally, advertising consisted of TV advertising and posters. But since the dawn of internet and inception of video streaming platforms, Multi Screen advertising has become a global market.

The growth of smart phones have led to an urgent need to rethink the traditional approach of advertising. Global Multi Screen Advertising Market is an exponentially growing market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% in the period 2016 – 2021. It is majorly driven by the shifting trend towards mobile media consumption. Multi-Screen Advertising helps to provide relevant ads based on user past uses and searches. Through the four screens approach, data is synced and through any of the device, the user can be reached anywhere and at any time.

One of the restraints of Multi Screen Advertising is the intrusive nature of ads. Now-a-days many users are installing ad blockers. This is their way of stopping the unwanted and disturbing advertisements. The solution is not retargeting. For consumers to not halt the advertising flow, the companies must have a deeper, more detailed knowledge of the consumers’ likes, dislikes, searches, needs, etc. The future of advertising will be about content and weaving the companies brand and product to user needs and presenting it in such a way that user feels compelled to adopt it.

The market for multi-screen advertising can be segmented on the basis of ad placement, content, platform, type and region. It is divided into four categories on the basis of ad placement: in-page executions, pre-mid rolls, overlays and in-app ads. On the basis of content, it can be segmented into static, dynamic and interactive. By considering platform, it can be segmented into four segments: Internet, TV, Mobile / Tablet and gaming consoles. Market Segment by type includes Advertising, Software, Products and Services. The region segments it on the basis of where it has been adopted.

Though Multi Screen Advertising is globally spread and has been adopted everywhere, Western Europe has seen the maximum utilization of it while the Middle East has seen the minimum. Other major areas include Asia Pacific, North America, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

The key players in Global Multi Screen Advertising Market are Pixel (Gravity4), Wayve, Yume, Smartclip, Tyroo, Amobee, Vibrant Media, Goldbach Video Network, Comcast Spotlight, Seachange and Imagine Communications.

