Global Network Attached Storage Market Global Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2025

A Network Attached Storage (NAS) through a standard Ethernet connection provides Local Area Network (LAN) with file-based shared storage. It allows additional hard disk storage space to be integrated with the network that previously used servers, lacking an option to shut down for upgrade and maintenance. Due to increasing consumption of storage by the individuals and firms, there is a surge in demand for NAS devices with the large acceptance of cloud system. NAS provides easy connectivity to storage without the need for hardware and other related products. Innovative solutions such as offering high-quality data content access and the stored data access from any computerized system or mobile device to a user will enhance the demand for the NAS market. Network attached storage devices support both Common Internet File system and network file system. NAS is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, and UNIX systems. NAS appliance will have its own IP address which makes convenient to end-users to operate directly over the network for storing files and retrieving as and when required.

End-user/Technology

A typical NAS consists of a CPU, memory unit (M.U) and an OS. It is available in many varieties such as NAS with diskless NAS, preinstalled drives, and so on and offers an advanced way to retrieve stored data without any use of a physical device. All the individuals, small, medium and large enterprises use NAS for their efficient day-to-day functions.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of NAS technology, video surveillance services and increasing cloud storage acceptance are the key factors driving the network attached storage (NAS) market. Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market is highly disjointed and based on new product launches and experimental results of products. The Major players in the market adopted various strategies such as- Joint ventures, clinical trials, extensive research and development, new product launches, market initiatives etc., in order to increase their market share. The factors hindering the growth of the market are:- lack of technical knowledge among users coupled with complexity of operating system

Market Segmentation

The Network- Attached Storage (NAS) Market is segmented on the below basis:-

Solution: Analytics, Hadoop.

Storage: Hybrid, On-Premise, Remote

Application: IT, Government and Defense, Data Processing Component, Cloud Processing Component, Industrial Sector.

End-user: Small enterprise and large enterprise

Geography: North America & South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Europe,

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominated player in NAS market. The highest growth is forecasted for North America followed by Asia Pacific region and Latin America. Almost all regions across the world are adopting the Network-Attached storage systems.

Opportunities

A rise in disposable income has increased the individual’s purchasing power which will impact the growth of NAS market. Due to technological advancements in the modern era, many people are becoming tech savvy and the acceptance towards these technically advanced products has increased in recent times.

Key Players

Leading companies in the Global safety Motion control market are:

Drobo Inc.,Thecus Corporation, ZyXEL Communications Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Hitachi Data Systems, Dell Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., QNAP Systems Inc , International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., Asustor, Seagate Technology, NetApp Inc., Synology Inc., Netgear, Inc.

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

