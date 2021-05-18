Global Real Time Location System Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global

A real-time location system (RTLS) is one of a number of technologies that detects the current geo location of a target, which may be anything from a vehicle to an item in a manufacturing plant to a person. RTLS is typically embedded in a product, such a mobile phone or a navigational system. Most such systems consist of wireless nodes typically tags or badges that emit signals and readers that receive those signals. It is used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.

End-user/Technology

Individual customers, network security providers, logistics and tracking facilitators, supply chain, healthcare and hospital industry, military, crime detective agencies, cabs and taxi services, e-commerce companies, recreation facilitators, postal and courier services and like are the target customers for the real-time location system industry.

Market Dynamics and Opportunities

The Real-Time Location System Global Market is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR of about 30.5% and is expected to be valued at USD 8.09 billion by 2020. The deep penetration of technology in the daily lives of people, and the way it has changed the lifestyle, business style and work culture, and the fact that people eagerly welcome and adopt these new technologies, is a driver for this market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of components used, type of technology, type of application and by industry verticals. Based on components, the global automobile real-time location system market is broadly categorized into tags, software and sensors. On the basis of the type of technology, the real-time location system market is categorized into Active RFID and Passive RFID. Active RFID is further subdivided into Bluetooth, GPS, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band), Wi-Fi, etc. According to industry verticals, this market can be segmented into Manufacturing, Logistics, Healthcare, Defense, Security, etc. Further, on the basis of application, the segments are- tracking of assets, WIP, shipping containers, personnel, patients’ activity, vehicle/fleet, etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The global real-time location system market is dominated by North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico) which has the largest geographical market share in the global RTLS market. This can be owed to fact that North America is highly inclined towards adopting new technologies, easily and quickly. Also, the use of RTLS in various sectors such as healthcare, has increased in this region. It also can be attributed to the fact that the major companies operating in this domain belong to North America. Europe stands at number two and Asia Pacific has a wide scope for real-time location system market due to the highly populated, developing economies like China and India.

Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global real-time location system market include: AeroScout Industrial, Zebra Technologies, TeleTracking Technologies, Sonitor Technologies, Awarepoint, Ekahau, GE Healthcare and Ubisense, Centrak, etc.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

