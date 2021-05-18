Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2021- 2025

Automation is extremely versatile, making it an ideal aid to daily operations. In the refining industry, automation has made an immediate and lasting difference. Daily drilling operations, maintaining the pressure and flow, diagnostics and inspection of drones and unmanned submersibles, etc. are tasks that are highly complex and risky. They require advanced technology and are a major risk to worker’s lives and safety. Automation comes to rescue and simplifies many of these tasks. From controllers and networking systems to analytics and instrumentation, automation has penetrated a number of operations in the oil and gas industry. It is expected that there will be more automated equipment at all stages of the oil and gas value chain in the future.

The target customers for the refining industry automation and software industry are: oil & gas refinery companies, industrial automation solution companies, sensors and meter manufacturing companies, automation solution developers, automation instrument distributors and developers, automation consultants, research organizations and consulting companies, technology investors, technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations.

The global market for refining industry automation and software was approximately valued at USD 13 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a promising CAGR of about 3.2%. Increasing industrial automation can be attributed to the exclusive features that IoT provides to this industry, such as information accuracy, workers’ safety, effectiveness, productivity and efficiency, economic feasibility, ease in communication, exploration of ageing reservoirs, weather monitoring and forecasting, etc. These features and the benefits that they give are the major growth drivers for this market.

The market is segmented in terms of the type of product and the type of refinery. Based on product, the global automobile refining industry automation and software market is broadly categorized into control valves, low power AC drives, high power AC drives, radar level devices and many others. Further on the basis of type of refinery, the Refining Industry Automation and Software Market is classified as petroleum oil refinery, natural gas processing plants, metal refinery, salt refinery, etc. It paves the way to safe, reliable and affordable crude energy.

The Global Refining Industry Automation and Software Market is dominated by North America, which captures nearly 35% of the total regional market share of this industry. Europe stands at number two with about 30% market share, followed by APAC, which has about 19% market share. Middle East and Africa contribute 16% of the total regional market share.

Some of the major players operating in the global refining industry automation and software market include: Honeywell Process Solutions, Yokogawa, ABB, Siemens, Emerson process Management, Aspen Technology, Invensys Operations Management, and Schneider.

