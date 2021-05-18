Spain Frozen Food Market to Register Significant Growth during 2021-2026, Aided by Innovation and Product Diversification

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Español de Alimentos Congelados, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026′, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el producto, el usuario, el tipo, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Spain Frozen Food Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing on the basis of the product, user, type, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The market for frozen foods in Spain has been registering considerable growth. Increasing demand for convenience foods and ready-to-eat food products leads to a significant surge in demand for frozen foods in Spain since they neither require much time in preparation nor too much effort. Busy and fast-paced lives, an increasing number of working people and growing purchasing power further fuel the demand for frozen food items. The easy availability is also a key factor promoting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the key players in the industry are launching a wide variety of frozen foods, including frozen potatoes, frozen meat, frozen fish, frozen chicken, etc., which can also be seen as a prominent growth-stimulating factor for the market.

Additionally, the younger generations are also aiding the industry growth as they are constantly looking out for different kinds of preservative-free food options and are more likely to experiment with different frozen foods as a snacking option.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Frozen food products are preserved under low temperatures and are kept frozen until used, hence, they have a longer shelf life. These foods are packed in boxes, pouches, cartons, etc. and are easy to consume as they do not need to be freshly prepared and cooked.

By product, the market is divided into:

Convenience Food and Ready Meals

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Vegetables and Fruits

Potatoes

Others

Based on user, the market is divided into:

Retail

Food Service Industry

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into:

Raw

Half-cooked

Ready-to-eat

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Andalusia

Catalonia

Madrid

Valencian Community

Others

Market Trends

The easy availability and easy-to-cook nature drive the popularity of frozen foods in Spain. Moreover, they are also perceived to be less expensive in comparison to fresh products. Among the different kinds of products available, the frozen fish segment predominates the market and has provided a significant boost to the industry. Studies reveal that 99% of households in Spain buy frozen foods all-round the year, which clearly indicates the penetration of frozen foods in this region. The wide variety of products in which they are available also expands the scope of the market in this region. Innovation and product diversification, such as the availability of various healthy and diet-related frozen meals, propel the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Abordo Central de Compras S.L.

Congelados Cientocinco, S.L

La Senda Frozen Foods, S.L

McCain Foods Limited

Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

