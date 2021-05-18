Global Acrylamide Monomer Market to be Rising Demand from the Wastewater Treatment Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Acrylamide Monomer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global acrylamide monomer market, assessing the market based on its segments like end uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.7 billion

USD 3.7 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

5% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 7.9 billion

The Asia Pacific is the world’s leading producer of acrylamide monomer, accounting for the majority of the product’s global output. Some of the leading importers of acrylamide monomer are Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. China, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States are the top exporters of the product. Because of China’s limited enhanced oil recovery and fracking operations, acrylamide usage in the oil and gas industry is relatively low compared to other countries, thus, leading to lower domestic demand and higher export volume. However, with Chinese energy behemoths making progress by extracting natural gas from shale rock formations, the domestic demand for acrylamide monomers is expected to grow in China in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Acrylamide monomer, variously known as acrylic amide, is a colourless, odourless substance. Due to the hydration of acrylonitrile, acrylamide monomer is highly soluble in water, acetone, and alcohol. It is stable at room temperature and polymerises at its melting point.

The acrylamide monomer market can be segmented by end use into:

By regions, the market can be divided into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The growing use of acrylamide monomer in end-use industries like gel electrophoresis, ore processing, tertiary oil refining, and dyes and plastics synthesis is driving the growth of the demand in the industry. The use of acrylamide monomer in polyacrylamide synthesis, which is then used in wastewater treatment, is one of the main drivers of market development. The acrylamide monomer market is expected to be further pushed forward in the coming years with developed countries focussing on the use of polyacrylamide in wastewater treatment. The compound is also used as a friction reducer in shale gas refineries; thus, the rising shale gas explorations are expected to catalyse the market growth. Acrylamide monomer is also used as a co-monomer in super-absorbent polymers and for a variety of other applications. The growing demand from these sectors is projected to propel the growth of the acrylamide monomer market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Mitsui Chemicals, and Ashland, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

