Cardiac Imaging Software Market 2021: Latest Industry Size, Share, Business Strategies, Major Segments and Key Production Revenue Forecast by 2023 with Top Countries Data

Cardiac Imaging Software Market Analysis Report 2020: Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top Leading Players Data and Analysis of Future Development and Prospects till 2023. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle-income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the major reasons for the growing number of deaths around the globe. The cardiac imaging software is a type of application that could be used in unison with the imaging equipment. This type of software eliminates the necessity of specialized heart imaging systems like cardiac MRI and cardiac ultrasound. Cmr42 and cvi42 are some of the imaging software that is mainly utilized as cardiac imaging software. The real-time pictures captured through the software helps in performing a better diagnosis and treatment of the disease with lesser or no chances of repeated occurrence. The global cardiac imaging software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The cardiac imaging software can demonstrate the auxiliary and useful difference in the heart that can be additionally analyzed and considered to understand any present and future potential outcomes of heart conditions. The development of these programming projects is significantly ascribed because of expanding predominance of heart ailments and another disease like diabetes. Cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, peripheral arterial disease, congenital heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, pulmonary embolism, and deep vein thrombosis are some of the major diseases that can be treated through the cardiac imaging software. Different factors, for example, expanding headway in innovation is persistently adding to the development of cardiac imaging software market. In spite of these advancements, lack of treatment and diagnostic systems facilities, unfavorable taxation policies and low healthcare expenditure, may hinder the development of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global cardiac imaging software market is divided on the basis of its end-user industries and imaging modalities. Based on its imaging modalities, the global cardiac imaging software market is segmented into radiographic imaging, ultrasound imaging, tomography, and combined modalities. On the basis of its end-user industries, the global market is classified into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cardiac imaging software market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in the Global cardiac imaging software market include companies like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), TOMTEC IMAGING SYSTEMS GMBH (Germany), Agfa healthcare (U.S.), Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (U.S.), Integer Holdings Corporation (U.S.), CardioComm Solutions Inc. (Canada), Pie Medical Imaging (the Netherland), 3mensio Medical Imaging (U.S.), HeartSciences (U.S.), eMedica, S.L. (U.S.). Heart Imaging Technologies, LLC, GE Healthcare (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Medis medical imaging systems (Netherland), Pixmeo SARL (Switerzland), Creavo Medical Technologies (U.K), Positron Corporation (U.S.), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence and rising healthcare expenditures for the cardiovascular diseases

4.2.2 Growing geriatric population

4.2.3 Technological advancements and increasing use of the modalities like CT, PET, and others for the cardiac imaging

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of standardization and restricted use

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others.

