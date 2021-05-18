Needle-Free Injection Market 2021: Global Market Research report covers a detailed study of the Market size, growth, and share and Forecast 2023 with Top Countries Data

Needle Free Injection Market Analysis Report 2020 : Current Industry Trends, Share and Size, Expected CAGR, Top Leading Players Data and Analysis of Future Development and Prospects till 2023.According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the total health spending is growing with an annual average rate of 6% in the low- and middle-income nations, and close to 4% in the high-income countries. Further, in the year 2016, the expenditure made on health reached close to 10% of the GDP of the world and crossed a value of USD 7 trillion. Moreover, the median health expenditure per capita recorded in the high-income, upper-middle income, and low & lower-middle income countries, recorded to be over USD 2,000, USD 400, and USD 100 respectively. Additionally, in the same year, the spending on health in high-income countries and in the low- and middle-income countries comprised approximately 8.2% and 6.3% of the GDP respectively.

The needle-free injection system is a novel technique used to introduce medicines to patients without piercing the skin with conventional needles. This technology offers the benefit of reducing patient concern about the use of needles. These injections are very effective for a wide range of drugs and results in less pain and hence are strongly preferred by patients. Additional benefits of these needle-free injections include fast results as compared to conventional needles and no issue of needle disposal. This technique could be used to administer vaccines and medications in the pork industry. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling the need for needle-free injections. Increase in investments in the pharmaceutical sector and convenient use of these medical devices in home care are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of these devices, strict regulatory bodies, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.The global needle-free injection market has been segmented, by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, and end user.Based on product type, the global needle-free injection market has been categorized as fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.On the basis of technology, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into jet-based, spring-based, and laser-powered.

By usability, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into reusable needle-free injectors and disposable needle-free injectors.The global needle-free injection market by type of medication is further sub-segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, powder-based needle-free injectors, and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into intradermal injectors, intramuscular injectors, and subcutaneous injectors.By application, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into vaccination, insulin delivery, and oncology.On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

The global needle-free injection market was valued at USD 10,377.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.28 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global needle-free injection market are Antares Pharma Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical International Technology Inc., INJEX Pharma GmBH, National Medical Products Inc, European Pharma Group, PenJet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings Inc, Crossject, Mika Medical Co., and D’Antonio Consultants International Inc.

Objectives of the Study

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global needle-free injection market

• To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the global needle-free injection market

• To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global needle-free injection market

Target Audience

• Government Research Institutes

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Devices Companies

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global needle-free injection market is expected to reach USD 25,057.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.28 % from 2017 to 2023

• Based on technology, the jet-based needle-free injectors segment holds the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 10,391.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2017 to 2023

• The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global needle-free injection market and is projected to reach USD 8,750.7 million by 2023

• The needle-free injection market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 15.74 % from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

• Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

